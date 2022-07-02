Habitat for Humanity hands keys to new homeowner in Mount Hermon community

For nine years, Richard Gilb and his children have lived in a trailer off Whitmell School Road in Pittsylvania County.

Every time Gilb made a repair at the home, something else would need fixing. Just a week ago, his air conditioning system broke down.

"It was just falling apart," he said.

But those troubles will soon be a thing of the past for Gilb and his three children, thanks to Danville-Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity. On Thursday, the group's executive director handed Gilb the keys to a brand new home it built for his family.

"It's amazing," Gilb, 34, said following a dedication and house blessing service on Austin Circle in the Mount Hermon community Thursday evening. "It still just kind of feels not real yet."

The ceremony was attended by Habitat volunteers, board members and others who helped out on the project. It included a welcome, opening prayer, scripture reading, blessing of the home, and presentations of gifts, a Bible and keys to the home.

"Habitat for Humanity is a Christian organization," local Habitat affiliate administrator Kristie Ballard read during the ceremony. "The Bible is our guide to ministry and Jesus is our example. His mission — and ours — is to bring good news to the poor through words and actions. We are called to follow Christ's example of love and compassion."

Construction of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home began in May 2021. But inflation and supply-chain issues delayed the project, which would have taken about eight months during normal times, said Kim Baldridge, executive director of the local Habitat for Humanity.

"We had to wait on materials," Baldridge told the Danville Register & Bee.

The property for the home was donated by a local family, she said. Karen Harris, executive director of God's Storehouse, a local food bank, donated food for the Gilbs.

The Gilbs' home is the 47th house built over 30 years in the Dan River Region by Habitat for Humanity, Baldridge said.

"It's an exciting time," she said just before the ceremony. "It's really, really heartwarming to be handing somebody the keys."

Habitat homes are sold to families earning up to 60% of the area's median income, according to the Habitat for Humanity website.

Homebuyers must perform 200 to 400 hours of volunteer labor — or "sweat equity" — helping to build their homes.

Homebuyers must meet criteria including living in substandard housing and having the ability to pay a 30-year, zero-interest loan, Baldridge said. They must also take classes in homeownership and finance, or learning to budget, she said.

Gilb's mother, Wyndy Gilb, expressed relief and gratitude at her son finally being able to obtain a new home.

"For the last three years, we've been praying for a house," Wyndy Gilb said.

During that time, the market went haywire, but she told her son and grandchildren to "just keep praying. God is going to bless you," she said during the ceremony.

"These kids have been looking for this for a long time," Wyndy said.

Richard's three children include sons Malen, 13, and Bentley, 8, and a daughter, Jordynn, 11.

Richard Gilb told the Danville Register & Bee on Thursday that he planned to begin relocating items to the home Friday and moving it "very quickly."

Gary Pleskac, local Habitat construction coordinator, led the effort to build the home with a group of about half a dozen volunteers.

Numerous other individuals, churches, businesses and other groups donated labor, time and money toward the project, Baldridge said.

Habitat for Humanity also uses a percentage for sales from its ReStore to buy materials for its projects, she said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.