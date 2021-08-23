Half of Danville adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as 2 new virus deaths, flood of cases reported in area

Danville has reached a milestone of sorts in the battle against COVID-19 with half of city's adults now fully vaccinated.
The figure was unveiled in Monday morning's dashboard update from the Virginia Department of Health. But with that potential boost of optimism came two more deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus and a flood of new virus cases.
Exactly 50% of Danville residents 18 and older are now considered fully vaccinated, meaning they've received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna shots, or just one of the Johnson & Johnson version. About 58% of city adults have had at least one shot, figures from the health department show.
The increase comes after more than 100 vaccines were administered Saturday at Averett University. The school teamed up with the health department for a clinic open to students, staff and members of the community. On Friday, more than 1,000 COVID-19 tests were given at Averett, again to a mix of staff, students and the public.
Pittsylvania County's vaccine rates have been slower to change. There are 46% of adult residents who are fully vaccinated and 52% have received at least one jab in the arm. When factoring in children, 40% of Danville residents and 38.8% of people in Pittsylvania County are considered fully protected against severe effects of COVID-19.
The local numbers still fall well behind the state's averages, offset by high acceptance of the shots of protection in Northern Virginia. In the commonwealth, about two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated and three-fourths have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
"The Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts continue to do outreach with community partners," said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist. "Over the last few weeks we have been specifically reaching out to churches trying to encourage vaccinations."
Federal authorities on Monday gave full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, a move health officials hope will lead to those hesitant about the vaccine to now give it a shot, literally. Previously, Pfizer — and the other two vaccine makers — only had emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The lack of full endorsement by the FDA was viewed by some as a reason to question the injections.
Deaths and cases
Two more residents — both men — of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19, Monday morning data show. One was in his 60s and other other was 80 or older. One lived in Danville and the other resided in Pittsylvania County.
The deaths were recorded sometime during the past three days. The health department does not update data online on the weekend, and Monday morning's logs by day were not available.
The fatalities likely occurred weeks earlier because health workers rely on a death certificate for confirmation. The department of health also notes all data are preliminary and could change in a review process. That's happened before when a death or case was assigned to the wrong locality.
In the span of three days, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 129 new COVID-19 cases. There were seven new hospitalizations reported, but the department stresses those figures are highly undercounted. A hospitalization is recorded when someone tests positive in a hospital setting. For example, if a person received a positive COVID-19 result from a doctor's office and is admitted to the hospital a few days later, it won't appear in the hospitalization data.
After falling last week, the positivity rate in Pittsylvania County has jumped back up to 25.49%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Simply put, that means roughly 1-in-4 people who undergo a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. Danville's rate of positivity is 12.26%. Those figures are used by health experts to determine the amount of community spread. Any number above 5% means COVID-19 is transmitting uncontrolled in a community, the CDC reports.
All localities in the commonwealth are in high or substantial risk categories for community spread. Under those designations, the CDC recommends mask wearing for indoor public settings.