Half of Danville adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as 2 new virus deaths, flood of cases reported in area

The local numbers still fall well behind the state's averages, offset by high acceptance of the shots of protection in Northern Virginia. In the commonwealth, about two-thirds of adults are fully vaccinated and three-fourths have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

"The Pittsylvania-Danville and Southside Health Districts continue to do outreach with community partners," said Chris Andrews, a district epidemiologist. "Over the last few weeks we have been specifically reaching out to churches trying to encourage vaccinations."

Federal authorities on Monday gave full authorization for the Pfizer vaccine, a move health officials hope will lead to those hesitant about the vaccine to now give it a shot, literally. Previously, Pfizer — and the other two vaccine makers — only had emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The lack of full endorsement by the FDA was viewed by some as a reason to question the injections.

Deaths and cases

Two more residents — both men — of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19, Monday morning data show. One was in his 60s and other other was 80 or older. One lived in Danville and the other resided in Pittsylvania County.