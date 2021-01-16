Halfway though January, Danville and Pittsylvania County set COVID-19 records. Forecasts say those numbers will get worse.

With more tests being performed, the positivity rate is declining across the state and region. That rate is a calculation of the positive results with the overall tests administered. Over the holidays, there were fewer COVID-19 tests given, sending the positivity rate soaring. Locally, the rate is down to 15.3% from a high of 20% at the start of the month.

Even at 15%, the UVa report suggests some infections are still being missed.

Local testing has reached the highest level on record with about 429 tests administered per day. A robust testing system is critical in controlling the coronavirus, experts have said. It's particularly important to catch people who aren't showing signs of the illness, but can unknowingly spread it to others.

With the local spike in cases, only four new deaths have been added to the logs this month. In fact, no new deaths have been recorded since Jan. 5

However, hospitalizations are at a record. This week, Sovah Health-Danville reported treated 40 COVID-19 patients, the largest number to date. Also, in an effort to free up beds, the Danville hospital has scaled back on back elective and non-urgent surgeries.

Seasonal impacts