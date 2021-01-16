Halfway though January, Danville and Pittsylvania County set COVID-19 records. Forecasts say those numbers will get worse.

Just halfway through January, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has already shattered the record for the most COVID-19 cases recorded in a month.
And forecasts indicate it's going to get worse.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined have added this month 1,604 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, surpassing the 1,536 recorded in December.
The infections are expected to continue rising and perhaps peak in mid-February, according to researchers at the University of Virginia. On the low end, the local health district could see about 679 new cases a week by Feb. 14. The higher end estimates a staggering 2,242 weekly infections.
UVa debuted a new dual model forecast with in its latest report released Friday. One scenario shows a picture of a smooth vaccine rollout and Virginians following mitigation measures known to slow the spread of the coronavirus. That suggests statewide infections peaking at about 48,000 in early February.
The other scenario portrays the opposite situation. With a slow vaccine rollout and relaxed attitudes, the risks increase for "overwhelming hospitals while extending the worst impacts of the pandemic."
If Virginia proceeds down the path with the second scenario, cases will continue rising through early April, peaking at about 75,000 new weekly infections.
Even with more vaccines flowing into the arms of Virginians, behavior and community mitigation strategies will play larger rolls in directing the course of the pandemic, the UVa report notes.
Pandemic fatigue could be the longer-term threat.
"Despite experiencing almost 400,000 deaths in the US, COVID-19 can seem abstract to those not directly affected," researchers wrote in Friday's report. "Sustaining prevention efforts is challenging."
Virginia set a record Saturday by adding 6,757 virus cases. That's 959 more infections than the previous record set a week ago on Jan. 9.
COVID-19 prevention efforts include simple things like wearing a mask, washing hands regularly and watching distance around others. Simply put, staying home as much as possible can play a critical role in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|3,045
|63
|190
|Pittsylvania County
|3,489
|41
|139
|Halifax County
|1,673
|47
|38
|Mecklenburg County
|1,532
|42
|69
|Henry County
|3,285
|64
|241
|Martinsville
|1,211
|28
|107
|Virginia
|429,391
|5,706
|19,846
Local numbers
As of Saturday, Danville and Pittsylvania County added 93 new cases of COVID-19 for a running total of 6,534. Nearly 25% of those total cases were added in the first 16 days of this month.
The local health district is averaging about 95 new cases a day, down slightly from 119 about a week ago.
The UVa report moved the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District back into a surge trajectory in the Friday report release. A surge means cases have doubled based on a 100,000 population scale. The districts on all sides of the area also are in that same surge category.
With more tests being performed, the positivity rate is declining across the state and region. That rate is a calculation of the positive results with the overall tests administered. Over the holidays, there were fewer COVID-19 tests given, sending the positivity rate soaring. Locally, the rate is down to 15.3% from a high of 20% at the start of the month.
Even at 15%, the UVa report suggests some infections are still being missed.
Local testing has reached the highest level on record with about 429 tests administered per day. A robust testing system is critical in controlling the coronavirus, experts have said. It's particularly important to catch people who aren't showing signs of the illness, but can unknowingly spread it to others.
With the local spike in cases, only four new deaths have been added to the logs this month. In fact, no new deaths have been recorded since Jan. 5
However, hospitalizations are at a record. This week, Sovah Health-Danville reported treated 40 COVID-19 patients, the largest number to date. Also, in an effort to free up beds, the Danville hospital has scaled back on back elective and non-urgent surgeries.
Seasonal impacts
Data confirms what health officials thought would happen with colder weather. For example, Virginia had about 9,000 new COVID-19 cases a week in early November. This week, the state is on track for about 38,000 new cases, according to UVa.
Colder weather and gatherings increase the risk of transmitting the illness.
Perhaps an even more alarming suggestion came Friday when the Centers for Disease Control said a new strain of the virus — one that's even more contagious — could become the predominant variant in March.
Vaccines
On Friday, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District announced it was moving to Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Teachers and residents 65 and older are included in that group. Other essential employees in the phase will be scheduled to start receiving shots through their employers, the health department reported Friday.
There are no public clinics available for this phase of vaccines. Residents 65 and older and anyone ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions who live in Danville or Pittsylvania County should call 434-766-9828 to schedule an appointment for the closed clinics.
Health officials warned it may be difficult trying to get through to that number, given the expected heavy volume of calls.