 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Halifax County man dies in crash Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Halifax County man dies in crash Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia State Police said charges are pending after a Halifax County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on State Route 41 northwest of Danville.

Daniel Foster Adams, 24, of Vernon Hill, died at the scene after the 1996 Mazda MX-6 in which he was a passenger veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree on Route 41, just north of Route 750, at about 2:34 a.m., a state police release reported. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Mazda, Jacob T. Snead, 22, of Ringgold, was injured and transported to a hospital that state police did not identify.

The nature of his injuries and whether he remains hospitalized were not disclosed.

Authorities continue to investigate the wreck, but the release did not say why there could be charges.

Police

—From staff reports

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert