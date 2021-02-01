Halifax County man dies in crash Sunday morning in Pittsylvania County

The Virginia State Police said charges are pending after a Halifax County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on State Route 41 northwest of Danville.

Daniel Foster Adams, 24, of Vernon Hill, died at the scene after the 1996 Mazda MX-6 in which he was a passenger veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree on Route 41, just north of Route 750, at about 2:34 a.m., a state police release reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The driver of the Mazda, Jacob T. Snead, 22, of Ringgold, was injured and transported to a hospital that state police did not identify.

The nature of his injuries and whether he remains hospitalized were not disclosed.

Authorities continue to investigate the wreck, but the release did not say why there could be charges.

—From staff reports