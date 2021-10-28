Halloween event to be held Saturday at Danville museum

Community event

“The central core of this event is an alley of 12 nonprofit organization who will be distributing information to community groups on their programs and ways in which the communities can access these programs,” said Dixon. “It is a community engagement event to give information on nonprofit organizations and the services they offer to the community and to also provide community entertainment and make the museum collections accessible to all.”

The museum and all the museum collections will be open for free to the public in an effort “to cultivate future history and art lovers,” she said.

Swanson Open Studio will also be open the evening of HOWEL to benefit the artists who teach at Swanson Studio. They will be selling their work with no commissions taken by the Museum, she said.

Jonathan Scollo is one of the artists who will have his work on display and for sale on Saturday.

“It will be open studio, so we will be demonstrating what we do, and then we will also be selling our work,” Scollo said.

He will be throwing on the wheel to demonstrate pottery making. His daughters will have their pottery and watercolors for sale, and other artists will be there with print making and fiber art.