Halloween event to be held Saturday at Danville museum

Five local organizations are partnering to put on HOWEL 2021, Halloween in the Old West End Lanternfest, a Saturday event intended to engage the community on several levels.
“This is a community event to celebrate the Old West End and to make the museum and city programming accessible to all,” said Elsabe Dixon, executive director of the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History.
The event will be held from 2 to 8:30 p.m. on the museum grounds at 975 Main St. with activities for the whole family, according to the HOWEL Facebook page.
The museum is partnering with Bookends, a volunteer-run organization that does programming with the Danville Public Library, as well as with Smokestack Theatre Company, a local community theater company; the Dan River Nonprofit Network, which provides training and volunteer and professional development opportunities to other nonprofits; and Crema and Vine, a Main Street restaurant.
The first part of the event will include children’s activities, museum tours, vendors, engagement with community nonprofits, local artists and craft demonstrations.
In the evening, the event will transition to more adult activities, such as the lighting of lanterns, a band, dancing and performances, such as a fire dancer.
There will also be face painting for children, games by Smokestack Theatre and a pumpkin painting contest, costume contests for both youth and adult entries and food trucks. Grizzly’s Hatchet House will host on-site lanes for hatchet throwing.
Community event
“The central core of this event is an alley of 12 nonprofit organization who will be distributing information to community groups on their programs and ways in which the communities can access these programs,” said Dixon. “It is a community engagement event to give information on nonprofit organizations and the services they offer to the community and to also provide community entertainment and make the museum collections accessible to all.”
The museum and all the museum collections will be open for free to the public in an effort “to cultivate future history and art lovers,” she said.
Swanson Open Studio will also be open the evening of HOWEL to benefit the artists who teach at Swanson Studio. They will be selling their work with no commissions taken by the Museum, she said.
Jonathan Scollo is one of the artists who will have his work on display and for sale on Saturday.
“It will be open studio, so we will be demonstrating what we do, and then we will also be selling our work,” Scollo said.
He will be throwing on the wheel to demonstrate pottery making. His daughters will have their pottery and watercolors for sale, and other artists will be there with print making and fiber art.
David Worrell, treasurer and event coordinator of BookEnds, is especially excited about the lantern lighting at the end of the event,
“It will be a visually engaging activity and really put a cap to the event,” he said. “We will be providing the public with luminarias with LED lights.”
The plans are that this will become an annual event and be even better next year.
According to Worrell, URW is the presenting sponsor of the event, providing funding that is critical to its success.
Sharing information
God’s Storehouse is one of the nonprofit organizations participating in the event. The organization works throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County to provide food and resources to people and families needing them.
“God’s Storehouse is delighted to be a part of this event and is looking forward to being outside to engage with the community,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “We will be sharing information about our Urban Farm, our services and especially about volunteer opportunities.
“I see this as a great opportunity to recruit volunteers for God’s Storehouse’s food distribution program and Urban Farm.”
While this event is primarily held outdoors, the event organizers encourage attendees to be fully vaccinated and/or to wear a mask.
For more information, contact info@howeldanville.com.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.