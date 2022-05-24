Hargrave Military Academy earns full reaccreditation

Hargrave Military Academy has earned full reaccreditation from the Virginia Association of Independent Schools.

Accreditation is a major event in the life of a school, providing validation that high standards are being met in all aspects of school operation.

The voluntary accreditation process is a rigorous undertaking involving a comprehensive self-study, including input from all school constituents. A team of peer evaluators from Virginia Association of Independent Schools member schools spends several days on campus reviewing the self-study report, documentation and curriculum; meeting with administrators, trustees, students, parents and teachers; and observing campus life.

The team concludes the in-depth visit with a detailed written assessment, submitted for accreditation approval by the Virginia Association of Independent Schools Board of Directors.

“Parents can be sure that when choosing a VAIS-accredited school for their children that the school has been through an intense period of self-reflection and evaluation which strengthens the entire institution,” said Betsy Hunroe, executive director of Virginia Association of Independent Schools.

Established in 1909, Hargrave is a private military boarding school located in Chatham serving grades seven through 12 and postgraduate. Hargrave's four pillars — academics, athletics, character and faith — are fully integrated into the curriculum.

Hargrave Interim President Sloan Gibson remarked that “the visiting team noted clear indications of our students’ love for the school and their appreciation for what Hargrave has done for them. Our young men are proud of what they are accomplishing here.”

Founded in 1973, Virginia Association of Independent Schools. is the leader in advancing and advocating for independent school education in Virginia. The

accreditation program is one of a select few recognized at the international level through the International Council Advancing Independent School Accreditation. VAIS also is recognized and approved by the Virginia Board of Education through the Virginia Council for Private Education.

To learn more about Hargrave Military Academy, visit hargrave.edu. To learn more about Virginia Association of Independent Schools accreditation and its member schools, visit vais.org.