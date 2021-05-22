Health data paint troubling picture of Danville, Pittsylvania County

In Martinsville, Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff said she “was a bit taken back by the survey results, as I know many organizations have worked hard to bring health and wellbeing to our community.

“The results say that we have quite a bit of work to do in several categories.”

Factors that influence health often are “intertwined,” Spillmann said: “where you live, job opportunities, how far one gets in school … transportation, access, availability, finances.

“The thing a lot of this gets to is education. It’s hard to put my finger on any one thing that would make a difference. If we made sure everybody were educated and then good jobs people could go to that paid a living wage and had insurance, a lot of these would improve over time.”

The coronavirus pandemic has been harder hitting on “people who have more health issues and fewer resources. It points out the disparities people talk about, the racial and ethnic disparities. It often comes down to those who have resources and those who don’t have resources,” Spillmann said.

Fourteen percent of children in the state live in single-parent households versus nearly half — 47% — in Danville.