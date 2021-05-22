Health data paint troubling picture of Danville, Pittsylvania County

The economic and health problems that began when Southside lost its employment foundation to oversees is continuing to have profound impact on people all these years later.
The annual report from the County Health Rankings shows that, although the area has made progress, the region still ranks among the worst in Virginia for health, quality of life, financial security and overall wellness.
A quarter of the area’s population smoke, and a quarter to a third are obese. Educational achievements are lower, and the numbers of children living in poverty are staggeringly higher.
Even the life expectancy is 10 years less than it is for Virginia overall.
The Health Rankings come from “County Health Rankings & Roadmaps: Building a Culture of Health County by County,” a program of the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
It website defines the program as providing “data, evidence, guidance, and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support community leaders working to improve health and increase health equity.”
Some of the factors studied “influence health in a positive way. Many influence health in a negative way,” said Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District for the Virginia Department of Health.
Negative influences include higher than average rates of teen pregnancy, low birthrates, children living in poverty and premature deaths and lower-than-average rates of high school graduation, he said.
Meanwhile, “there are a few other good ones: Avoidable hospital stays were sometimes better than the state or country average. A lot of things in this go to how our citizens live and opportunities that our community members have.”
As far as accuracy of the study, “I’m not absolutely sure how reflective this truly is. I don’t know if some things are underreported or over-reported,” he said. “I suspect some are under-reported. A lot of people take care of themselves, or people that don’t have the money or insurance take care of themselves the best they can, and that doesn’t get reported.”
This year’s rankings, which cover figures from 2019, show some troubling trends across the region:
- Martinsville ranks high in “Years of Potential Life Lost Rate” (lost before age 75 per 100,000 population) at 16,000, where Virginia’s figure is 6,400. Henry and Patrick counties falls in between, with rates of 10,000 and 9,500, respectively.
- In Danville, premature death is at a rate of 13,100 per 100,000; and in Pittsylvania County, 9,500. Henry County’s rate increased from 8,800 from the 2019 report, assessing 2017 statistics.
- In the region, about a quarter of residents report having fair or poor health. The low birthweight rates range from 8 to 13%. In Virginia, that’s 17% and 8%, respectively. That’s higher than the 1 in 5 reported from 2017 assessments.
- About a quarter of area residents are smokers, and about a third (and 39% in Danville) are obese. Across the state, 17% smoke and 30% are obese. The smoking numbers are slightly higher than the figures assessing 2018 behaviors, and the obesity rates are slightly lower.
In Martinsville, Grace Network Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff said she “was a bit taken back by the survey results, as I know many organizations have worked hard to bring health and wellbeing to our community.
“The results say that we have quite a bit of work to do in several categories.”
Factors that influence health often are “intertwined,” Spillmann said: “where you live, job opportunities, how far one gets in school … transportation, access, availability, finances.
“The thing a lot of this gets to is education. It’s hard to put my finger on any one thing that would make a difference. If we made sure everybody were educated and then good jobs people could go to that paid a living wage and had insurance, a lot of these would improve over time.”
The coronavirus pandemic has been harder hitting on “people who have more health issues and fewer resources. It points out the disparities people talk about, the racial and ethnic disparities. It often comes down to those who have resources and those who don’t have resources,” Spillmann said.
Fourteen percent of children in the state live in single-parent households versus nearly half — 47% — in Danville.
Those rates correspond with higher poverty rates: 37% in Danville and 24% in Pittsylvania. Virginia averages show 24% of children in single-parent households and 13% of children living in poverty.
It all comes down to a call to work together for community improvement, Spillmann said.
“The rankings are not very complimentary of our city,” he said. It should cause people to “look to our neighbors and say, 'How can we all be better?’”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com