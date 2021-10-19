Health department brings another COVID-19, flu clinic to Danville's Community Market

For the second time this month, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at the Danville Community Market.
Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the facility located at 629 Craghead St.
Residents may receive both vaccines at the same time if they want.
“With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated," Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the local health district, said in a news please. "The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost to anyone 12 and older, according to the health department. Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present.
Also, the clinic will provide third doses and boosters of the Pfizer vaccine in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The influenza vaccine will be also be available for free to anyone 18 and older.
Last year's flu season was very subdued likely because of strict public health measures in place to slow the spread of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to more mask wearing, influenza shots set a record according to the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.
However, this year could be different, experts fear.
"Most public health restrictions have been lifted, and surveys suggest prevention efforts have declined," UVa researchers wrote in a Friday report. "We are also unlikely to repeat the record vaccination rates seen last flu season."
Also, just like COVID-19, immunity to flu wanes over time. That means last year's low exposure could set the stage for a larger group of Virginians susceptible this season.
"These factors could lead to an unusually bad flu season," UVa experts wrote. "Combined with the potential of a holiday COVID-19 surge, many are warning of the possibility of a 'twindemic.'"
The main worry with a dual-impact of flu and COVID-19 will be more strain on an already stressed and short-staffed health care system.
UVa studied flu hospitalizations from the winters of 2014-15 and 2017-18. If a similar situation were to occur this year — combined with COVID-19 — it's possible to have more hospitalizations than last winter's COVID-19 surge alone.
“The same mitigation measures we have been using for COVID — washing hands, watching distances and crowds, and wearing the mask — are also effective to help reduce spread of influenza; however, just as a vaccination for COVID is the optimal way to help prevent that illness, a vaccination against influenza is the best way to help protect people from that disease,” Spillmann said.
In a normal season, millions of people get the flu. Of those about 250,000 have to be hospitalized and at least 40,000 will die.
"One concern is that since fewer people were exposed to influenza last year, then more might be at risk for this virus (which is different from the one causing COVID-19)." Spillmann said in the release. "The better protected we are from each of these illnesses, the less at risk we are from serious consequences from either of them.”
Health officials recommend people wear "vaccine-ready" clothing — apparel that provides easy access to the arms — for Friday's clinic. In addition, for those wanted a second or booster COVID-19 shot, they should bring their vaccination card or ID to confirm identify.