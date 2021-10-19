Health department brings another COVID-19, flu clinic to Danville's Community Market

For the second time this month, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is hosting a COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic at the Danville Community Market.

Walk-ins are welcome from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at the facility located at 629 Craghead St.

Residents may receive both vaccines at the same time if they want.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated," Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the local health district, said in a news please. "The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.”

The clinic will offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at no cost to anyone 12 and older, according to the health department. Those under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian present.

Also, the clinic will provide third doses and boosters of the Pfizer vaccine in accordance with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The influenza vaccine will be also be available for free to anyone 18 and older.