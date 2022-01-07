Health department: Dog that bit Danville woman may have rabies

A black-and-white pit bull mix dog that bit a woman last week on Jefferson Street in Danville may have rabies, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reports.

The Dec. 29 incident happened in the area of 649 Jefferson St. The dog hasn't been found and it's not clear if the animal has rabies, a Friday evening news release stated.

Anyone who may have seen or come in contact with the dog should call the health department 434-766-9828.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, the news release stated, and can be prevented in cats, dogs, ferrets and some livestock with a vaccination.

The disease kills almost any mammal or human that gets sick from it. The virus is mainly in the saliva and brain tissue of rabid animals, and it can be transmitted through a bite or by getting saliva or brain tissue in a wound or in the eye or mouth.

Virginia law requires all dogs and cats at east 4 months old be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian. Also, those vaccinations be kept current.

Health officials are reminding residents to avoid contact with bats, feral cats, stray dogs and wild animals, particularly in the area where the dog bite happened.