Health department launches more vaccine clinics in Danville

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is beefing up efforts to get COVID-19 shots in the arms of local residents.
Health officials have announced free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Fridays through Nov. 19 at the Ballou Park Recreation Center.
Walk-ins are welcome for the event from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 760 W. Main St. Participants are asked to enter the recreational building by the upper level front entrance.
“With the continued spread of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, we strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. "The COVID-19 vaccines are designed to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death.”
The clinic — called a point of dispensing event — will provide first, second and booster doses for those 18 and older.
For those who received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the some groups are eligible for a booster shot at six months or more after their initial series. Those include people 65 and older, residents in a long-term care facility and people 50-64 with an underlying medical condition. Also, the health department advised anyone 18-49 with an underlying medical condition and those 18-64 with an increased risk COVID-19 because of where they work or live could benefit from a booster.
“Don’t let your guards down; this continues to be a serious and dangerous virus, and will likely be with us for several more months,” Spillmann told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Simply put, we aren’t yet to the “pre-COVID business as usual” stage, he said.
Danville and Pittsylvania County are averating about 21 new COVID-19 infections per day.
Also, a one-time clinic is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Three Arc Family Life located at 427 E. Thomas St. in Danville that will offer booster shoots, along with first and second doses of all three vaccines.
“If you’ve already completed your initial vaccine series and are eligible for a booster, please consider getting a booster as well,” Spillmann said. “Boosters are now available for all three vaccines.”
Anyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson version at least two months ago may receive a booster dose.
For those who received the Pfizer or Modera shot at least six months ago, the CDC recommends boosters for those 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities or anyone with an underlying medical condition.
It’s possible to receive a different booster than the original vaccine, but the health department is urging residents to consult with a doctor or health care provider to figure out which is best for the individual.
In addition to boosters, this clinic will also provide first and second doses.
To pre-register for a vaccination appointment, visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov.
Weekly free COVID-19 testing is available at the Ballou Park Recreation Center on Fridays through Nov. 19. The drive-thru testing events will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. or until supplies of 200 tests run out. Vehicles should enter the site from the West Main Street entrance, then turn left toward the main parking lots, a health department news release stated.
Residents must remain in their vehicles, and no walk-ups will be allowed. The testing is open to all ages.
“We are pleased to bring this testing event to our community and encourage residents to come get tested,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. “Test results from this community-wide testing event will give us a good indicator of the prevalence of the disease in our community.”