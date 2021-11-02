Health department launches more vaccine clinics in Danville

“Don’t let your guards down; this continues to be a serious and dangerous virus, and will likely be with us for several more months,” Spillmann told the Register & Bee on Friday.

Simply put, we aren’t yet to the “pre-COVID business as usual” stage, he said.

Danville and Pittsylvania County are averating about 21 new COVID-19 infections per day.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also, a one-time clinic is planned from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Three Arc Family Life located at 427 E. Thomas St. in Danville that will offer booster shoots, along with first and second doses of all three vaccines.

“If you’ve already completed your initial vaccine series and are eligible for a booster, please consider getting a booster as well,” Spillmann said. “Boosters are now available for all three vaccines.”

Anyone 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson version at least two months ago may receive a booster dose.

For those who received the Pfizer or Modera shot at least six months ago, the CDC recommends boosters for those 65 and older, those who live in long-term care facilities or anyone with an underlying medical condition.