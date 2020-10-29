 Skip to main content
Health department offering free flu shots in Danville on Saturday
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will offer 300 free flu shots on a first-come, first-served basis on Saturday.

The dispensing clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Community market on Craghead Street.

“We’ve already documented cases of influenza this season in the area, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health recommend vaccination each year for everyone 6 months and older,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a news release. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications.”

Health officials recommend vaccines for everyone 6 months or older and particularly for people at higher risk. 

