Health department: Rabid fox in Danville bites at least two people

A fox — known to have bitten at least two people in the vicinity of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue on Thursday — has tested positive for rabies, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported Sunday evening.

“The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District would like to alert the community that anyone who received a bite or scratch, or were otherwise exposed to the saliva from the fox around July 21 in the vicinity of Mount Cross Road and Tyler Avenue in Danville should seek care at the nearest emergency department immediately,” a news release stated.

Rabies is a disease that is 100% fatal once symptoms begin, the release stated. However, it can be prevented if treatment begins immediately after exposure.

“For those already exposed or who have concerns that they might have been exposed, they should contact their personal provider for evaluation and possibly treatment,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee last week.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is encouraging everyone to vaccinate their pets to protect them, family members, loved ones and the community at large from rabies, the release stated. Virginia law requires domestic animals to be vaccinated against rabies.

In addition to keeping pets vaccinated and keeping vaccinations current, the department offers steps to protect families and pets from exposure to rabies:

Avoid contact with wild animals, such as raccoons and skunks or stray cats and dogs;

Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs;

Report stray animals to your local animal control agency;

Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home; and

Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash.

To learn more, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/animal-contact-human-health/ or call the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District at 434-766-9828.