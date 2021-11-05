Health department ramps up flu vaccine efforts as illness starts spreading in Dan River Region

Health experts believe the flu will be widespread this winter, Spillmann said. The CDC suggests it could be more robust, meaning it may cause more intense infections.

Last year's influenza season was nearly non-existent, thanks in large part to widespread mask wearing and social distancing for COVID-19, officials have said. With those same precautions drastically reduced this year, that leaves open the possibility of a more intense flu season.

“The timing and duration of flu seasons vary — they can occur from early fall to late spring — so you should get the vaccine as soon as it’s available,” Julia Gwaltney, a nurse manager for the local health district, said. “It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection, and the benefits last for up to a year.”

It's possible for a person to contract both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, health department spokesperson Brookie Crawford previously told the Register & Bee. A severe flu season could push hospitals to capacity, especially of COVID-19 roars back in the winter months, experts with the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have previously said.