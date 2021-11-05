Health department ramps up flu vaccine efforts as illness starts spreading in Dan River Region

The flu is already circulating in the Dan River Region, and the local health department is making it easier for residents to get doses of protection.
A free drive-thru vaccine clinic is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Pittsylvania County Health Department located at 200 H.G. McGhee Drive in Chatham.
There will be a limited supply of shots available to those 8 and older on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release from the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
“We’ve already documented cases of influenza this season in the area, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC] and the Virginia Department of Health recommend vaccination each year for everyone six months and older,” Dr. Scott J. Spillmann, director of the local health district, said in a statement. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent influenza and its potentially severe complications."
Influenza, commonly called “the flu,” is a serious disease caused by the influenza virus that affects the respiratory tract, the health department reported. It is highly contagious and generally spreads from person-to-person when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
The virus can be transmitted even before flu-like symptoms appear, a news release stated, just like COVID-19. A person usually becomes sick one to three days following exposure to the virus. Typical flu symptoms include fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, muscle aches and extreme fatigue.
Health experts believe the flu will be widespread this winter, Spillmann said. The CDC suggests it could be more robust, meaning it may cause more intense infections.
Last year's influenza season was nearly non-existent, thanks in large part to widespread mask wearing and social distancing for COVID-19, officials have said. With those same precautions drastically reduced this year, that leaves open the possibility of a more intense flu season.
“The timing and duration of flu seasons vary — they can occur from early fall to late spring — so you should get the vaccine as soon as it’s available,” Julia Gwaltney, a nurse manager for the local health district, said. “It takes up to two weeks to develop the vaccine’s full protection, and the benefits last for up to a year.”
It's possible for a person to contract both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, health department spokesperson Brookie Crawford previously told the Register & Bee. A severe flu season could push hospitals to capacity, especially of COVID-19 roars back in the winter months, experts with the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute have previously said.
“In the commonwealth of Virginia, the flu season typically peaks in early January and continues through March," district epidemiologist Chris Andrews said in a statement. "Getting a flu shot will help safeguard Virginia residents from the nuisance of influenza and the potentially life-threatening complications it causes.”
During the 2019-20 season there were an estimated 35 million flu-related illnesses, 16 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 20,000 flu-related deaths, the CDC reported.
To minimize the risk of contracting or transmitting the flu, health officials recommend many of the same guidelines for COVID-19 prevention including getting vaccinated, washing hands frequently, covering a cough and staying home when sick.
For next week's drive-thru event, everyone must remain in a vehicle and walk-ups will not be accepted. Those wanting a vaccine are asked to be seated near a window. Those under 18, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
For more information, call the Pittsylvania County Health Department at 434-433-3520 or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/epidemiology/influenza-flu-in-virginia/.