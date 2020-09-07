Health department reports two more COVID-19 deaths in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Two more residents in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died from COVID-19, the Virginia Health Department reported.

The new deaths — one each in Danville and Pittsylvania County — were part of daily data update from the health department Monday morning, however it's not clear when the deaths actually occurred. Health officials have said there's a lag in entering deaths into the online database.

In all, 17 residents from Danville and six from Pittsylvania County have died from the illness caused by the coronavirus, according to the health department. Of those 23 deaths, one is listed as probable, meaning someone was showing signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive.

As of Monday, there were 856 cases of COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County and 682 in Danville. That's an increase of 162 cases in a week.

An active outbreak at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville has infected 44 people as of Monday. There are a five deaths from that outbreak reported by the Virginia Long-Term Care Task Force. Another outbreak listed as active at Roman Eagle Memorial Home has infected 26 people. There's no data listed for deaths with that outbreak.