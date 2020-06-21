Health director: Relaxed social behavior linked to rise in COVID-19 cases in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District believes the rise in COVID-19 numbers — 10 new cases were reported Saturday alone — is linked to a relaxed social behavior of residents, including a lack of face coverings.

The district has a combined total caseload of 158 as of Sunday morning's data report from the Virginia Department of Health. That's up four cases from Saturday's reporting.

The total was 122 on June 12.

"We have been at Phase Two now for enough time to account for some of the increase," Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in response to a Register & Bee question asking if the health department is concerned with the uptick in cases as more people venture out.

Spillman said the increase actually began prior to Phase Two being implemented. Phase Two — part of Gov. Ralph Northam's Virginia Forward plan to ease restrictions established in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 — allowed restaurants to serve customers inside at 50% capacity and social gatherings to increase to 50 people, among other things.

He believes the lessened restrictions combined with residents not following guidelines are leading to the rise in cases.