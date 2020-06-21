Health director: Relaxed social behavior linked to rise in COVID-19 cases in Danville, Pittsylvania County

The director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District believes the rise in COVID-19 numbers — 10 new cases were reported Saturday alone — is linked to a relaxed social behavior of residents, including a lack of face coverings.
The district has a combined total caseload of 158 as of Sunday morning's data report from the Virginia Department of Health. That's up four cases from Saturday's reporting.
The total was 122 on June 12.
"We have been at Phase Two now for enough time to account for some of the increase," Dr. Scott Spillman, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, wrote in response to a Register & Bee question asking if the health department is concerned with the uptick in cases as more people venture out.
Spillman said the increase actually began prior to Phase Two being implemented. Phase Two — part of Gov. Ralph Northam's Virginia Forward plan to ease restrictions established in March to slow the spread of COVID-19 — allowed restaurants to serve customers inside at 50% capacity and social gatherings to increase to 50 people, among other things.
He believes the lessened restrictions combined with residents not following guidelines are leading to the rise in cases.
"This increase began just prior to our entering Phase Two," Spillman wrote. "I strongly suspect that it relates as well to a general relaxation on the part of the community on the crucial health behaviors of hygiene and social distancing; in particular a significant number of people going out are not wearing face coverings, are not maintaining social distancing, and not attending to hygiene as diligently as is needed to help manage transmission of the virus."
The state could relax even more restrictions by entering Phase Three as early as Friday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said last week.
However, spikes in cases in other state concerned Northam, who said Virginians need to stay cautious.
"This virus is still with us, and we must continue to adapt our lives around it and ensure we are keeping our vulnerable communities safe,” Northam said.
"Rising cases will make the transition to Phase Three more challenging," Spillman said.
The health department reports no new outbreaks in the region, but has been upping the cases associated with outbreaks in recent days. The online data with outbreaks may not keep step with the daily caseload, Spillman noted.
As of Sunday, there were five outbreaks — four in congregate settings which can include places like homes, businesses and day care centers. The fifth outbreak was at Brookdale Danville Piedmont in April. A total of 18 cases are associated with those outbreaks in the district and seven are in health care workers.
On Sunday, there were 57,994 cases of COVID-19 reported in Virginia, an increase of 551 from Saturday's report. The health department shows 1,611 deaths are associated with the illnesses in Virginia.