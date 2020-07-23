Health director: With five new outbreaks, Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 case surge like a 'big bad storm'

Another outbreak is at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, a prison that houses roughly 1,000 inmates and is run by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Greg Carter, deputy director of communications for VADOC, said that he does not have any information on how the employees contracted the virus or what unit they worked in, but he said that no services will be interrupted as a result of the reported cases.

"Security and operations staff are carefully managing offender movement and adhering to the Department’s medical epidemic/pandemic sanitation plan," he wrote in an email.

A case was reported involving a staff member at Green Rock in June, but that was an isolated case. That individual was listed as recovered on July 7.

Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that 234 regional cases have been added in the last two weeks — a time frame health officials roughly use to determine active infections — alone. Several days have seen upward of 30 new reported cases in the region, bringing the total to 482.