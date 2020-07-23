Health director: With five new outbreaks, Danville, Pittsylvania County COVID-19 case surge like a 'big bad storm'

Pittsylvania-Danville Health Director Scott Spillmann compared the current surge in cases in the district, including five new outbreaks that were reported on Thursday, to "high tide and a big bad storm."
"I don’t think it’s quite at tsunami level … but it’s really high," Spillmann said.
Five new outbreaks — which are classified as two more lab-confirmed cases in a single location — were reported in the health district on Thursday along with 20 new cases. One outbreak is at Roman Eagle Memorial Home. The Virginia Department of Health did not report the number of infected patients at the facility, but Cheryl Motley, director of nursing for the 312 bed facility, told the Register & Bee that three employees and eight residents have tested positive.
At this time, six of the eight residents are asymptomatic and no one has been hospitalized, she said.
When asked about his thoughts about the fact that multiple outbreaks have been reported at Danville long-term care facilities in the past weeks and the overall spike in outbreaks, Spillmann attributed it to relaxed guidelines.
“We’re in Phase 3 and people get together more often in all kinds of ways," Spillmann said. "There’s a relaxation not only in the number of people that can get together, but the circumstances in which people can get together … that matters.”
Another outbreak is at Green Rock Correctional Center in Chatham, a prison that houses roughly 1,000 inmates and is run by the Virginia Department of Corrections. Greg Carter, deputy director of communications for VADOC, said that he does not have any information on how the employees contracted the virus or what unit they worked in, but he said that no services will be interrupted as a result of the reported cases.
"Security and operations staff are carefully managing offender movement and adhering to the Department’s medical epidemic/pandemic sanitation plan," he wrote in an email.
A case was reported involving a staff member at Green Rock in June, but that was an isolated case. That individual was listed as recovered on July 7.
Data from the Virginia Department of Health shows that 234 regional cases have been added in the last two weeks — a time frame health officials roughly use to determine active infections — alone. Several days have seen upward of 30 new reported cases in the region, bringing the total to 482.
With the rise in cases, there has been an increase in those being hospitalized, with the number of people who have been hospitalized due to complications caused by the virus rising to a total of 59. Two of those cases are probable, meaning that the person is displaying symptoms but a test has not confirmed that they have the virus.
Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville and Martinsville, could not answer questions about the number of active COVID-19 patients currently in the Danville campus, but a video put out by the hospital on Wednesday says that there are roughly 30 between the two locations.
Anther outbreak that was reported last week is at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in Danville. An email sent to families of residents Tuesday afternoon by the facility's administration and obtained by the Register & Bee, says that there have been a total of 25 cases at the facility, including 17 residents and eight employees. Two of those employees are fully recovered and are back at work, the email reports.
The regional percent positive rate, which is the seven-day average of the number of tests administered that come back positive, is at 13.9% as of Thursday. The number of tests being done has increased, but the percentage of tests coming back positive far outpaces the increase in tests. The percent positive is 7.7% statewide.
Spillmann said that many areas across the state that have seen multiple outbreaks in congregate settings often have higher positive rates.
"If you look at the five outbreaks [reported today], that can account for a certain amount of the jump in not just numbers, but percentage," Spillmann said.
The Virginia Department of Health reports only positive results from what's known as polymerase chain reaction tests, or PCR for short. The health department's website calls it the gold standard in COVID-19 test. PCR tests measure if there's an active infection.
In total, five new outbreaks were listed in the Pittsylvania-Danville by the Virginia health Department on Thursday. Data shows that seven of the outbreaks are in congregate settings, which include private homes, businesses, and other places where people gather. The outbreak at Green Rock is listed as a correctional facility, two outbreaks are reported to be in health care settings, and three in long-term care facilities.
Between all the outbreaks, including those that have already concluded at such facilities as at Brookdale, there are 51 cases associated, while 21 health care workers are reported to have tested positive.
Even as the state remains in phase three of reopening, Spillmann implored residents to continue following the guidelines that remain in place.
“Please, please, please. Take care of each other out there," he said. "Wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart at least, and wear the face covering when you’re out.”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
