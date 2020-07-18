You are the owner of this article.
Heat advisory issued for Danville, Pittsylvania County
With temperatures expected to soar into the upper 90s, the National Weather Service has placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a heat advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Heat index values of 100 to 106 are expected. The heat index is the measure of how hot it actually feels when humidity is mixed with actual air temperature. 

The weather service warns that the hot temperatures and high humidity may lead to illnesses.

Precautions for those who must go outside include drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the sun. In addition, children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

When possible, the weather service recommends to schedule outdoor activities in the early morning or late evening.

Sunday's high is expected to 97 degrees. A high of 98 is in the forecast for Monday.

