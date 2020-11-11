Heavy rains trigger flooding worries in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Danville and Pittsylvania County are under a flood advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain continues to drench the region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says minor flooding can be expected after some areas have received more than 2 inches of rain already.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and a few thunderstorms near Danville at about 6 p.m.

The northeastern portion of Pittsylvania County is under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m. That area includes Hurt and Gretna.

The entire area remains under a flood watch through Thursday evening where total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible.