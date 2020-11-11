 Skip to main content
Heavy rains trigger flooding worries in Danville and Pittsylvania County
Heavy rains trigger flooding worries in Danville and Pittsylvania County

Flooding
National Weather Service

Danville and Pittsylvania County are under a flood advisory until 9 p.m. Wednesday as heavy rain continues to drench the region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg says minor flooding can be expected after some areas have received more than 2 inches of rain already.

Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and a few thunderstorms near Danville at about 6 p.m.

The northeastern portion of Pittsylvania County is under a flash flood warning until 11:30 p.m. That area includes Hurt and Gretna.

The entire area remains under a flood watch through Thursday evening where total rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are possible.

