Highway marker to honor Danville's Camilla Williams, a trailblazing Black opera star

Williams performed the role of Cio-Cio San in “Madame Butterfly.” The show opened at the New York City Opera on May 15, 1946. Williams would also become the first Black artist to receive a contract from the opera.

She went on to achieve worldwide acclaim, becoming a cultural ambassador for the U.S. State Department and touring 14 countries in Africa, performing at the White House and later touring parts of Asia, New Zealand and Australia. She was also the first Black singer in a major role at the Vienna State Opera in Austria.

The announcement of the marker’s approval coincides with an exhibit on Williams at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History. There is also a 6.5-acre park named after her at 700 Memorial Drive.

Mayor Alonzo Jones pointed out the fortuitousness of the marker’s approval.

“It goes right along with what our museum has been doing,” Jones said. “The timing is perfect and I commend them for doing that.”

Chad Martin, director of History United, said Williams’ accomplishments speaks to the greatness that can come from the region.