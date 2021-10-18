Historical marker dedicated for Danville's Camilla Williams, a 'trailblazer in the visual and performing arts'

He urged Danville’s youth to learn more about the history of Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He ended with a quote from Williams: “Bite off more than you can chew, and then chew it.”

Felice McWilliams, an artist-in-residence with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, called Williams a “beautiful, talented, educated and classy woman.”

She reminded the crowd of the permanent Camilla Williams exhibit at the museum with “the most beautiful collection of Camilla Williams artifacts.”

Karice Luck-Brimmer, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, explained the mission of the board is to “foster, encourage, and support the stewardship of Virginia’s significant historic architectural, archaeological and cultural resources.”

She remarked that although only 2% of the entries the organization receives for markers focus on the experiences of African Americans, that in the last 10 years, 48% of the markers have been for African Americans.

‘Where we are’

Saunders concluded by saying he is “so proud of our city.”