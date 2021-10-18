Historical marker dedicated for Danville's Camilla Williams, a 'trailblazer in the visual and performing arts'

A small group gathered in a neighborhood once known as “Poor House Hill” on Monday morning to dedicate a historical marker for a woman who grew up there, then earned worldwide fame for her beautiful voice.
The state historical marker issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources honors Camilla Williams, a Danville native and operatic soprano who became the first African American woman to secure a contract with a major U.S. opera company.
The marker is at the end of West End Avenue in the Westmoreland neighborhood. Williams grew up in a home around the corner, was the valedictorian of her senior class at Langston High School and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.
City Councilman Sherman Saunders served as master of ceremonies for the dedication. He remarked he was proud of Danville for honoring Williams and for coming so far from the times when Danville was becoming known, but “not in a good way,” referring to the civil rights movement.
Williams performed in Danville in 1963 to raise funds to free jailed civil rights demonstrators.
Saunders met Williams, who died in 2012, once at a reception.
‘Stellar role model’
Gayle Hunt Breakley, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Alpha Phi Omega chapter in Danville, called Williams “a trailblazer in the visual and performing arts.” She pointed out to the crowd that the day would have been Williams’s 102nd birthday.
“Camilla was a stellar role model who paved the way for others to follow,” said Breakley. “This marker will be a reminder of two things: the precious gift of her music and her excellent gift of service.”
Brenda Pinchback Fitz, a member of Calvary Baptist Church and historian for the Westmoreland neighborhood, lived around the corner from the Williams family, although Camilla Williams had left for college before Fitz was born.
“Even though it was called ‘Poor House Hill,’ a lot of wealth of love and caring came from this neighborhood,” said Fitz. “I like to think that a lot of love and caring went to Camilla before my time.”
She remembers fondly when Williams would visit Danville and sing at Calvary Baptist Church.
“We got to see her and hear her for free,” she said.
Fitz led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” to Williams, then looked to the sky and said, “We love you, Camilla. Happy birthday in heaven.”
‘A wealthy city’
City Councilman Bryant Hood said on behalf of Danville’s City Council it was an “honor and pleasure” to represent the city.
“I no longer say that Danville is a rich city. Now I say Danville is a wealthy city of citizens past and present,” he said. “Her [Williams’s] story never ceases to amaze me.”
He urged Danville’s youth to learn more about the history of Danville.
He ended with a quote from Williams: “Bite off more than you can chew, and then chew it.”
Felice McWilliams, an artist-in-residence with the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History, called Williams a “beautiful, talented, educated and classy woman.”
She reminded the crowd of the permanent Camilla Williams exhibit at the museum with “the most beautiful collection of Camilla Williams artifacts.”
Karice Luck-Brimmer, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, explained the mission of the board is to “foster, encourage, and support the stewardship of Virginia’s significant historic architectural, archaeological and cultural resources.”
She remarked that although only 2% of the entries the organization receives for markers focus on the experiences of African Americans, that in the last 10 years, 48% of the markers have been for African Americans.
‘Where we are’
Saunders concluded by saying he is “so proud of our city.”
“Many of us remember where we were and now we see where we are,” he said. “If we stand for what’s right, if you take all of the turmoil, if you make the sacrifice, and if we stand for the right, God will do what He said He will do.”
After the remarks, Edwina Beavers, a great-niece of Williams and the only family member attending the ceremony, read the words of the historical marker.
The marker is across the street from 238 W. End Ave. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources approved the highway marker on June 18, 2020, as a result of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Black History Month K-12 Historical Marker Contest. Because of the pandemic, however, the dedication of the marker was delayed until Monday, according to the city.
Williams’s career
Williams was the first African American to receive a contract from a major American opera company, and in 1954, became the first black artist to sing a major role with the Vienna State Opera.
As a cultural ambassador for the US State Department, Williams visited Africa, the Far East and Israel, according to an earlier story in the Danville Register & Bee.
In 1963 she performed in Danville to raise funds to free jailed civil rights demonstrators and the next year sang at the March on Washington, D.C., and for Martin Luther King Jr. when he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Williams was one of 35 Virginians honored in 1972 by the governor of Virginia for outstanding national achievement in the arts and humanities.
In 1997, she became the first African America professor of voice at Indiana University where she remained until retiring in 1997.
She was one of eight women recognized by the Library of Virginia in Richmond as part of its Virginia Women in History program in 2007.
In 2009 she was saluted during a “Tribute to Camilla Williams” program by the New York City Opera and The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
The city of Danville named a park on Memorial Drive after Williams in 1979. She lived in Bloomington, Indiana, after her retirement and until her death in 2012.
