History on the move: Iconic Chatham streetcar to undergo restoration, relocation

A historic icon of Chatham's downtown was hoisted away Tuesday to undergo restoration and relocation.

The reconditioned double-truck Birney streetcar was used by the city of Danville between 1926 and 1938 before being refurbished into a diner before World War II, the Register & Bee previously reported. It eventually made its way to the corner of Main and Depot streets in Chatham.

The diner is a Virginia Historic Landmark and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the newspaper has reported.

A crane was stationed in downtown Chatham on Tuesday to remove the streetcar.

"I understand it’ll be placed back in Chatham at a location to be determined after a full restoration takes place," Matt Bell, a Chatham Town Council member, told the Register & Bee on Tuesday.

It was part of a fleet in Danville that ran along Main Street and other locations before those services were discontinued, Bell said. As a diner, it served as a short-order eatery until it closed about two decades ago.

"To my knowledge, this is one of only 19 left in the United States," he said.

It's owned by Deborah Haymes who also owns Studio 29 Salon next door.