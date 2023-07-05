The AAF Tank Museum — a giant space filled with war relics — is shutting down after two decades in Blairs, just outside of the city limits of Danville.

Daniel Gasser made the announcement in a Friday video on Facebook.

“Sad to hear this, but the museum will be closing,” he said while decked out in a tank museum shirt and camouflage pants. “We don’t know when exactly, but we are working on this process as of now.”

Gasser said he’s coordinating with the government and private collectors to return vehicles. There’s no exact timeline on closure, he said, noting it could be within six months or take up to two years.

The goal of the museum is to display and preserve as many tank and calvary artifacts as it can. It showcases the big vehicles of the military and stages events throughout the year, like one last month providing a flamethrower demonstration.

Not everything is on a big scale.

Radio controlled mini-tank operators from around the nation have come to Southside Virginia for battles. In those gatherings, the vehicles — complete with realistic sounds and movements — ventured around a battlefield arena.

The museum idea was started by William Gasser, who had a private collection of some of the items and wanted to share it with new generations. That’s when the nonprofit group — American Armoured Foundation — was born and Gasser donated his private collection to the museum.

It opened in Long Island, New York, in 1981. It moved to the Danville area in 1999 and after getting situated opened in 2003.

“Mr. Gasser is still active as Volunteer Director and Curator of the Tank Museum and his knowledge of military history has been a great asset to the museum,” the museum’s website states.

In June 2014, the museum almost left the Dan River Region for a location in Ohio. However, a study commissioned by Danville and Pittsylvania County found the facility should stay where it was and instead raise money and market itself to be viable.

At the time, the museum wanted to see up to 100,000 visitors each year. By 2013, only about 5,000 people — 95% from outside of the Danville area — came through the doors annually.

The museum directors eventually decided to stay put.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some museums were able to use an online experience to continue engagement. But, with the tank museum’s up-close-and-personal view of mammoth vehicles, the internet appeal wasn’t much of an option.

“So anybody coming to the museum, you’ve got to expect to see less and less every day,” Daniel Gasser explained last week. “Don’t put it on your bucket list, because the bucket is running out, it’s becoming empty.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

An email and voicemail from the Register & Bee were not immediately returned.