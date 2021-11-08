Averett Students step back in time with tour of Danville’s historic Holbrook-Ross neighborhood

Students taking a course in American history from 1865 to 1917 were treated to a tour of Danville’s historic Holbrook-Ross neighborhood Oct. 28.

Andrew Canady said the neighborhood tour tied in segregation and the growth of the African American community in Danville.

“I hope students on the tour take away that there was a thriving Black middle class in the late 1800s, that even here in the city where Averett is, that was true," said Canady, associate professor of history and honors program director. "There were doctors and lawyers, and that is important to understand the punitive of Jim Crow."

The tour was led by Karice Luck-Brimmer with Our History Matters, who shared stories and information about many of Danville’s most prominent Black leaders and businessmen.

“I want the students to walk away with a greater appreciation for African American life and culture. I also hope that the students were able to see how important of a role Danville played during the civil rights movement and how everything that happened here tied into the national narrative,” Luck-Brimmer said.