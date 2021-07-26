Chatham civil rights leader's legacy 'permanently honored' with bridge renaming

Pittsylvania County leaders officially dedicated a bridge near Chatham in memory of a local civil rights leader Monday.
The bridge over U.S. 29 Business in Chatham — the only entrance from south of the town and called "a main thoroughfare for many" — is now officially dubbed the Clyde L. Banks Sr. Memorial Bridge.
Banks operated in the Travelers Inn in Chatham for four decades, a county news release reported. During the civil rights movements, the Chatham native helped African Americans find work, lobbied to get Black people hired as deputies for the sheriff's office and fought to ingrate schools.
Being jailed following a sit-in Danville didn't deter Banks from his civil rights mission. Active in the Pittsylvania County branch of the NAACP for many years, the Navy veteran also served as president.
He died in 2008.
"Mr. Clyde L. Banks Sr. was a very conscientious member of our community," said Dr. Charles H. Miller, the Banister District representative on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. "He was a business man, a vocal civil rights leader, an advocate of equal pay for African-American teachers, a proponent for equal education.”
In January, supervisors approved a resolution to rename the bridge. The Commonwealth Transportation Board — the state agency that holds the power to rename infrastructure — OK'd the change a few months later.
"It was a great joy to join my colleagues today in honoring a great civil rights leader of Pittsylvania County," said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. "With the formal renaming of the Chatham South Bridge as the Clyde L. Banks, Sr. Memorial Bridge, we are pleased that Mr. Banks and his legacy will be permanently honored in a high visibility area."
Many members of Banks' family traveled from out of town to attend Monday's ceremony.
"From the family, we appreciate this," said Clyde Banks Jr. who spoke at the ceremony and received a copy of the bridge sign. "If my dad were here, he wouldn't want any of this, but at this point in time I think he would appreciate the outreach and outpouring of love from the community."