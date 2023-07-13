A local community historian has been selected as a Virginia Humanities Public Humanities Fellow.

Danville resident Ina Dixon, who was chosen as a fellow, will receive a $15,000 stipend to research for and prepare the prototype for a public exhibit on the history of Schoolfield.

Titled “A Dan River Fabric: The Life and Legacy of the Schoolfield Community,” the project will be a four-month endeavor for Dixon.

Past fellows have included civil rights historian Emma Edmunds as well as Henry Wiencek, who wrote a history of the Hairston family, Dixon pointed out.

“I’m pleased and happy and honored to be part of that group,” Dixon told the Danville Register & Bee.

Dixon was among six candidates selected from a pool of 40 applicants for Virginia Humanities Public Humanities Fellowship, said Sue Perdue, director of grants and fellowships and chief information officer for Virginia Humanities.

Dixon and the other candidates were chosen on the basis of their projects and criteria including:

The project is relevant to a Virginia community.

The project has a compelling way the research will be shared with the public.

The project brings new or unique contributions to the humanities discipline.

Fellows are required to provide a public program component that a public audience can engage with, learn from or experience, such as websites or digital projects, exhibits, podcasts, oral histories or public discussions, Perdue said.

“Ina’s project includes a public exhibit,” Perdue told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday. “Our reviewers were very positive about Ina’s project, writing, ‘A physical exhibit and a website with a digital version of the physical exhibit — this is a wonderful project idea.’’

The fellows are part of the Public Humanities Fellowship Program that “helps writers, independent scholars, community historians, and college and university faculty members share meaningful research, stories, and cultural expressions that are relevant to Virginia’s diverse communities,” according to the Virginia Humanities website.

“Virginia Humanities has a nearly fifty-year track record of supporting research into the history and culture of the state,” Perdue said in a prepared statement. “This group of new Public Humanities Fellows builds on that work by uncovering new stories that are vital to understanding who we are as Virginians.”

Dixon, who divides her time between Danville and Roanoke, will be staying in Danville during her fellowship, which will take place from September through December.

She has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland, a master’s degree in history from the University of Chicago, and a Ph.D. in American studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dixon did her Ph.D. dissertation on Schoolfield.

Schoolfield was a Dan River Inc. mill village founded in 1903 by the textile company, which produced fabric for home and apparel from 1882-2006.

The former village “is undergoing significant revitalization as its 82-acre central and historic mill site makes way for a Caesars Casino and Resort, expected in 2024,” Dixon wrote in a summary of her project.

“My proposed exhibit, which will have a physical and digital component, offers a moment of pause during the rush of this revitalization, inviting the public to reflect on the legacy of Schoolfield and its future through the artifacts and stories of the past,” Dixon wrote.

The exhibit will also highlight the racial, not just financial, motivations for Dan River’s dominance of the economic and social landscapes of Schoolfield and Danville, Dixon wrote.

“Since [Dan River Inc.’s] founding in 1882, the company committed to recruiting white workers into Danville, then a Black-majority town, and later created housing for well over 5,000 millhands in DRM’s exclusively white, planned community of Schoolfield,” Dixon wrote. “Through DRM’s development, the company served a dual purpose as an economic venture in cotton manufacturing as well as a social program for segregation.”

Dixon’s exhibit will also include stories and memories from those who worked in Schoolfield to enhance understanding of the village’s legacy.

“My project has various aspects, so it won’t be the same every day,” Dixon told the Danville Register & Bee. “I will be organizing history harvests, where people can share stories of Dan River and Schoolfield.”

That material will be added to the current Schoolfield Collection amassed by the Schoolfield Preservation Foundation, which will be used for public display in rehabilitated buildings in the historic mill village, Dixon wrote in her summary.

“Wielding a blend of history and community memory to complete the exhibit will offer a more robust understanding of Schoolfield’s legacy and the ways in which economic powerhouses can shape, and be shaped by, the communities they help create,” Dixon wrote.

Her exhibit will build on and intertwine with the work of previous historians including Gary Grant, Judy Edmonds and Dana and Barry Reagan, “who have written, lived and archived the Dan River story for many years,” Dixon wrote.

She will also conduct research at the University of Virginia and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dixon will receive a $15,000 stipend to support her research and other project costs.

Based in Charlottesville, Virginia Humanities was founded in 1974. It’s one of 56 humanities councils created by Congress with money and support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, according to the Virginia Humanities website.