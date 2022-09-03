Closing up shop, 'Miss Bunnie' reflects after decades of preserving Danville’s history

The chairs had been removed. That’s what Mary Barnes remembers of her first experience at what was then the Danville Public Library.

At 12 years old, Barnes was part of a group of Black students who integrated Robert E. Lee Jr. High School. The public library was up the street at the time, in the Sutherlin Mansion.

“I couldn’t sit and do my lessons because seats had been removed when minorities started using the library,” Barnes said.

As a Black child of the 50s, she encountered intense racism and segregation growing up. Those experiences caused Barnes to leave the River City behind. But a need to help family caused her to return, years later. And, over time, she became irreplaceable.

She’s been a teacher, a minister, a safe haven, a community’s grandmother, historian and friend to people in many of the city’s neighborhoods. In her own way, because of her life and work, she’s become as much a part of Danville’s history as the pieces she’s rescued over the years. Now as she has closed her antiques operation, the woman some know as “Miss Bunnie” reflects back on her life.

Growing up in the River City

Barnes grew up in the Almagro and Darby Road communities of Danville during the most intense times of segregation.

"The social climate in the city was tense for minorities, even though we did the work that helped to put the city on the map," said Barnes. "We worked the seasonal jobs in the tobacco factories at minimum wage and little to no benefits. Thankfully, many of us learned skill trades that benefited our families and our community."

Barnes describes the historic Almagro community as an "independent village with most amenities supplied within the village."

You can date Almagro back to 1883, operating as its own town just west of Danville. One of the few Black towns in existence at the time, Almagro had its own police department and post office, along with its own town hall.

As Barnes said, Almagro was self-sufficient, both before and after being annexed into the city. It had a school, grocery stores and a baseball field.

By 1972, however, Barnes was ready to leave. She married and moved with her husband to Winston Salem, North Carolina.

Leaving and coming back

"My husband was a pastor, and he died of leukemia when our twin sons were 8 months old," said Barnes. "I reared them in Salisbury, where we were very active in church, civic and community affairs. They graduated scholar-athletes and attended North Carolina State University."

For some time, Barnes continued her life away from Danville. However, when her mother fell ill in 1993, Barnes returned home. She fell right back into the community and worked diligently at a number of places, including Hughes Memorial Home, Advance Auto, Goodwill and George Washington High School. That’s when she got into going to flea markets, buying and selling.

Finding a sense of purpose in the flea markets, Barnes decided to expand her skillset.

"I decided to take the knowledge I learned at flea marketing and auctions to start collecting more antique and vintage items," she said.

Knowing she needed some proper training in the art of antiques, Barnes met William and Anne Gammon, antique entrepreneurs, through William's sister, whom Barnes was training to be a cashier at Goodwill.

"I learned a great deal through them and, in time, had enough merchandise to start my own business, Bunnie's Variety Store," Barnes remembers. "I rented space at 413 Jefferson St. after flea marketing and out-of-town vendoring."

That’s how many people still know and refer to Mary Barnes, as Miss Bunnie from Miss Bunnie’s Variety Store.

Helping the community

But Barnes did more than just run an antiques store. The Jefferson Street community was also the home of many G.W. students, and they loved stopping by her store after school and visiting.

"Some of the students needed a safe place to be until parents got home from work," said Barnes. "At that time, the community had a high crime rate, and being with me took them off the streets, and they could do homework with an on-site tutor. Me.”

She established grade-level treasure boxes, to reward the kids for good grades and bringing home report cards. Barnes met all of the parents and held community fun days, cookouts, Standards of Learning remedial sessions, SAT prep classes and tutoring.

“[I did] whatever I saw was needed,” Barnes said. “That included supplying food, clothes, counseling — all those grandma tasks that come with community advocacy."

Her neighbors agree that Barnes does a lot for this area.

“Mary is one of the most genuine and kind people I’ve ever experienced,” said her neighbor, Cody Foster. “She as a person has given more to this community than anyone even realizes.”

Collecting the city’s history

Over time, her antique operation also grew. While Barnes has numerous antiquing stories, one of the more memorable finds included a KKK robe and hood. A more positive memory includes reading old letters from the 20s found in an old house she salvaged.

"I worked with a subcontractor for Shield's Realty and set up residences for auctions and estate sales," said Barnes. "Several local jobs were in Forest Hills, the West Main Street area, Shadow Wood, Pittsylvania County and a mansion in Martinsville."

Eventually, Barnes became the owner of 413-415 in 2013. She retired from the school system in 2015 and planned to keep the store open full-time. However, around that same time, she fell ill.

"I knew I needed rest before the Grim Reaper came to claim me," she said. "So I kept the merchandise in place in the store and the two storage buildings, only opening to have an occasional yard sale and a meeting space for small groups to sit and reminisce in this very peaceful place."

All good things must come to an end, and Barnes recently quietly sold her buildings.

"Many people have found out and expressed regrets that I'm gone," she said. "But I told them I'm old now, and it's time for a change. Just as the city of Danville has changed, so have the communities and neighbors. We all can be instrumental in making this a better place to live."

Still contributing

After selling her buildings, Barnes also donated her antique collection to the Danville Historical Society. This includes more than a century of Danville’s history, covering everything from civil rights protests to Civil War items.

“Her collection as a whole spans some of the most pivotal decades of Danville history,” said Danville Historical Society executive director Robin Marcato. “From Police Chief McCain’s shirt from Bloody Monday to material from Swain Tobacco and dozens of scrapbooks, school yearbooks and letters, she’s preserved and protected this city’s history for years. We’re honored that she chose us to continue that mission.”

Later this year, residents will be able to see some of her collection, as the historical society is looking into holding some “pop-up” exhibits in the city. Barnes added that even though she’s retiring, she’ll still be involved with historical preservation, working with the society to do so.

But while Barnes may say she’s slowed down, her passion for the community and service is as strong as it has ever been. In addition to the Danville Historical Society, she has been involved with and an outspoken organizer of Virginia Organizing, the NAACP, Mothers Stronger TwoGether, Love in Action and a volunteer with the Danville Police Department homicide division. She has also been a parent Teacher Student Association supporter and active church member.

"I'll always be looking for ways to help the community," Barnes said. "Just at a slower pace."