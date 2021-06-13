Danville events mark Juneteenth to celebrate 'an important milestone in American culture'

Danville Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a picnic-style celebration Saturday to mark Juneteenth, now recognized as a state holiday.
The date is known as the oldest commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, and Gov. Ralph Northam made it an official holiday in 2020 during a period of unrest and racial awakening in the the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis who knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin, that former officer, was convicted in Floyd’s death earlier this year.
“Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another,” Northam said in a news release last year. “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people Galveston, Texas, finally learned that the Civil War had ended. Galveston was the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery when learning the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.
This isn’t the first Juneteenth celebration the city’s parks and recreation department has sponsored, but COVID-19 restrictions sidelined city-sponsored plans last year. Instead, Reginald Jeffries, a 22-year-old Danville native, helped organize an event at Hope Church in Danville that featured African music and an expo for Black-owned businesses.
“The goal of the celebration is to highlight and celebrate the freedom that enslaved African Americans were granted in 1865,” Danielle Montague, with parks and recreation, told the Register & Bee.
Montague is helping to organize the event, which will be from 3:30 to 7 p.m. June 20 at the Carrington Pavilion. Vendors will be on hand to highlight local, Black-owned businesses and organizations. The picnic-style gathering encourages people to bring lawn chairs and food.
“We wanted to have an event were the community members had a voice in planning for our culture and had an opportunity to celebrate Danville’s rich African-American history,” Montague said.
A battle of the disc jockeys is one of the highlights, when “DJ Latoya” and” DJ B-Stupid” play music “back and forth to show of their skills and playlist,” she said. Holbrook and Spring Street will be highlighted during a civil rights tour hosted by Karice Luck.
Famed local storyteller Fred Motely will have an exhibit about the area’s African American history, and the Kuumba dancers will perform.
Plans were made before state restrictions on COVID-19 were lifted. However, Montague said organizers “encourage individuals to wear a mask if it would make them comfortable to do so.”
A day earlier, on Saturday, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History will celebrate Freedom Day with Jazz on the Lawn and the Juneteenth Jubilee. Gates open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Early-bird tickets — $10 — are available through Friday. General admission tickets are $20.
Danville Major Alonzo Jones said he encourages residents to educate themselves Juneteenth. An easy way to do that is to attend the events, he said.
“For African-Americans, it is Freedom Day, so by celebrating the Juneteenth holiday, citizens are celebrating a holiday just as important as the Fourth of July and Memorial Day,” he said. Jones says residents need to be aware that Juneteenth is “an important milestone in American culture.”
When asked if Pittsylvania County leaders wanted to speak to the importance of recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday, spokesperson Caleb Ayers said, “No comment.”
Ayers also said he did not know of any events planned in or around the county.
However, Pittsylvania County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Juneteenth. Ayers said the county government normally follows step with the state on holidays.
For Danville, City Council established it as a holiday in November for city employees, city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix said.