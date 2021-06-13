Danville events mark Juneteenth to celebrate 'an important milestone in American culture'

Danville Parks and Recreation is gearing up for a picnic-style celebration Saturday to mark Juneteenth, now recognized as a state holiday.

The date is known as the oldest commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, and Gov. Ralph Northam made it an official holiday in 2020 during a period of unrest and racial awakening in the the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis who knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes. Derek Chauvin, that former officer, was convicted in Floyd’s death earlier this year.

“Since 1619, when representative democracy and enslaved African people arrived in Virginia within a month of each other, we have said one thing, but done another,” Northam said in a news release last year. “It’s time we elevate Juneteenth not just as a celebration by and for some Virginians, but one acknowledged and commemorated by all of us.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people Galveston, Texas, finally learned that the Civil War had ended. Galveston was the last of the former Confederate states to abolish slavery when learning the Emancipation Proclamation had made them free nearly two years earlier.