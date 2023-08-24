Danville legend Wendell Oliver Scott Sr. received posthumous recognition this week from the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy.

Scott used his innate mechanical abilities and natural racing talent to become the first Black driver to win a race in the Grand National Series — NASCAR’s highest level of competition — at age 46.

He piloted his 1962 Chevrolet to first place at the Jacksonville 200, but the race continued for two more laps, possibly to give a white driver behind him a chance to catch up and take the lead. He completed 202 laps, but second-place finisher Buck Baker was announced as the winner. A few hours later, officials notified Scott of a scoring error, but said the trophy had been misplaced.

On Monday, Warrick Scott — the legendary driver’s grandson — accepted the 2023 Strong Men and Women of Virginia Award on behalf of the Wendell Scott Foundation.

The foundation was formed in 2010 to further Scott’s legacy and now also helps youth in underserved communities find mentors and STEM-based educational opportunities.

“We are deeply honored by this recognition of my grandfather’s legacy,” Warrick Scott said in a statement. “Wendell Scott’s enduring impact on motorsports and civil rights is a testament to his resilience and determination.”

Warrick Scott called it a “proud moment” to accept the award.

The award was presented during a ceremony Monday to honor the driver’s legacy.

The Strong Men and Women in Virginia History program — coordinated by the Library of Virginia and Dominion Energy — honors the contributions of African Americans to Virginia’s history and culture, according to the group’s website.

Twenty-five years after his death, NASCAR inducted Scott into its Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2021, Scott’s family received a trophy commemorating the historic race victory at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, on Dec. 1, 1963.

Scott’s name was given to a stretch of U.S. 29, running from the southeastern corner of Danville to a northwestern point at the edge of the city limits in 2018.

A traveling exhibit will come to Danville later this year to celebrate Scott’s achievements. It’s currently at the Martinsville Library, where it will be remain until Sept. 16.

It’ll move to the Ruby B. Archie Library in Danville from Nov. 13-Dec. 23.

“This exhibit offers a unique opportunity for the public to delve into the life and accomplishments of Wendell Scott, exploring his impact on motorsports and his significant contributions to Virginia’s history,” the news release stated.