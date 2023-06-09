A 19th-century piece of envelope with a postage stamp on it from Danville that was sent during the Civil War is expected to sell for more than $3,000 during an auction in New York later this month.

The 1861 stamp is one of less than a dozen Danville provisional stamps in existence and it has not appeared at auction since 1967, according to a statement from H.R. Harmer Fine Stamp Auctions, one of the oldest philatelic auction houses in the country.

Philately is the study and collection of stamps.

“Danville’s stamp is not only one of the most beautiful stamps produced, but it is also one of the rarest,” Charles Epting, president of H.R. Harmer, told the Danville Register & Bee during a telephone interview Tuesday morning. “We’re left with just nine examples of the Danville stamp.”

The item to be auctioned includes a small piece of dark-yellow or golden envelope with a white square stamp featuring a red floral design that says, “Paid 5 cents W.D. Coleman P.M.” The latter initials stand for “postmaster.”

The stamp and envelope is postmarked Oct. 8.

Postage stamps came to use in the 1840s, but many people were reluctant to use them. But by the late 1850s, just before the start of the Civil War, the majority of the U.S. population was using them, Epting said.

But once the war began, U.S. stamps were illegal in the Confederacy. The Confederate States of America was left trying to figure out how to set up its own postal service.

“Early on, when people were going to the post office, the postmasters couldn’t supply them with anything,” Epting said.

Dozens of Southern postmasters began making their own stamps, creating provisional postage stamps that could only be used in their individual post offices, Epting said.

They made the stamps and stamped envelopes in place of federally issued stamps.

“It was a way of supplying their customers with what they had become accustomed to,” he said.

The Danville provisional stamps represent “a very rare instance of a postmaster’s ingenuity in a time of need,” Epting wrote in a news release. “It also gives you an appreciation of how the Civil War affected every corner of people’s lives, including how they communicated with each other.”

The 1861 Danville stamp is “by far the finest example of the Danville stamp,” he said.

“To own any Danville stamp is a real privilege, but this one in particular is the nicest,” Epting said.

In the years following the Civil War, collectors would place ads in newspapers seeking stamps.

“There was this cottage industry of trying to track down rare Confederate stamps in the decades after the Civil War,” Epting said.

The earliest known person to have had the 1861 Danville provisional stamp was a French stamp collector, Philipp von Ferrary. It was in his collection offered in auction in 1922 in France. It ended up back in the U.S. and appeared at an H.R. Harmer auction in 1956, Epting said.

Von Ferrary is known in the world of philately as perfecting the practice of stamp collecting, Epting said.

“The reason it [the 1861 provisional stamp] is so well preserved for the last century is because it has been handled by the most advanced, educated collectors,” he said.

The upcoming June 21 public auction, which will also be online, will be offering the ninth of 10 installments of the “Erivan” Collection of United and Confederate States Postal History.

The Danville provisional stamp is part of the collection of Erivan Haub, who was born in 1932 and died in 2018. A German businessman and philanthropist who loved American history, he spent decades curating a collection of U.S. stamps and postal history that documents the rise of America in the 19th century and beyond, according to the release.

Danville’s 1861 stamp was last put up for auction 56 years ago, and Epting said he expects it to bring in far more than the $3,000 starting price.

“If this brought in north of $10,000, it wouldn’t surprise me,” he said.

The “Erivan” collection is one of the most comprehensive and important holdings of American postage stamps ever assembled, and its appearance at auction marks a watershed moment for the hobby of philately, according to the news release.

Past auctions have included an envelope carried by Pony Express to Abraham Lincoln that sold for $330,000, as well as the famous “Blue Boy” stamp of Alexandria which brought in $1.18 million, according to the release.

H.R. Harmer typically holds auctions about two to four times per year, Epting said.

Stamps are more than just collectibles or pieces of paper, he said. The stamp’s invention by British social reformer Rowland Hill around 1840 was revolutionary, Epting said.

“It revolutionized the way people communicated with one another,” he said.

Previously, mailing letters was prohibitively expensive and affordable only for the rich. Also, postage rates were complicated, Epting said.

Hill thought it should cost the same to mail a letter anywhere in Great Britain, he said.

The invention “was the spark that set the world on fire,” Epting said. “In a decade or two, there were postage stamps across the globe.”