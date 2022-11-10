 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville veteran responds to children’s request, writes of his time in Vietnam

Vet

Army veteran Bob Nesselroade has become an accomplished woodworker since retiring from Goodyear in 1999.

 Susan Elzey, special to the Register & Bee

For the last 10 years, Danville Army veteran Dale Robert “Bob” Nesselroade has been working on a project inspired by his children.

“I’ve never been a writer, but my children said they didn’t know about my experiences,” Nesselroade related. “My son gave me a book to write in, but that wasn’t going to work. They wanted to know about my military experience, so I started sifting through my life.”

He said he’s not particularly creative, but as circumstances brought different stories from his life to mind, he began writing them down.

“Then when I had time and it was quiet — usually after 4 or 5 in the morning — I would put down thoughts,” he said. “I wrote down the sub-topics within the story and then organized it.”

The results are a collection of neatly typed stories from his time in the Army, especially the stories from serving in Vietnam from 1970 to 1972.

He enlisted in the Army in 1968 after working as an apprentice electrician with Goodyear in Akron, Ohio. His work gave him a deferment, but he enlisted when he was 22 and served with the 159th Aviation Battalion Assault Support Helicopter of the 101st Airborne Division.

Nesselroade was second in his class in flight school, transitioning into Chinook helicopters and being deployed to Vietnam where war raged.

Vet

Army veteran Bob Nesselroade poses in his uniform when he served in the Army as a helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War.

“I was a pilot, and when I first got over to Vietnam, I was apprehensive,” he said. “I didn’t know whether I would have to dodge bullets on the flying combat missions.”

After a couple of months, he crashed and hurt his back. One of buddies was killed. The injury was not bad enough to send Nesselroade home, but over the years the effects of the back injury have worsened. He now walks with a cane and said within a year he might not be able to walk.

He also had mild post-traumatic stress syndrome, but nothing that held him back in his life, he said.

Nesselroade wound up serving in the Army on active duty for four years and then in the National Guard for six years. He earned several medals from his time in the service: an Air Medal, based on a mission and the difficulty of it, above that a Bronze Star for going above and beyond the call of duty in a mission that “can be dangerous.” and two distinguished Flying Crosses (DFC), which are the pilot’s version of the Silver Star.

He went back to Goodyear in Akron after his stint in the Army and became a maintenance supervisor, moving to the Danville Goodyear plant in 1973.

His wife, Cathy, and he married in 1984. She had two girls, and he had two boys from previous marriages. Her older daughter was the same age as his younger son, and “it was a real circus,” he remembered with a laugh.

All the stories he has written, beginning before he left for Vietnam, are oriented toward his children.

“This helped my children understand what I was doing during that time,” he said. “They have all read the book and said, ‘It’s hard to believe you did that’ and ‘I hate that happened.’”

Vet

Bob Nesselroade poses for a picture before taken off in his helicopter. He served as a pilot during the Vietnam War.

Teaching flying

After retiring from Goodyear at the age of 55 in 1999, he said he had to something to do. So he looked to the skies again.

He had flight instructor credentials and taught for a while at the Danville airport. Then when Averett University needed help, he taught in the aviation program there.

“I spent a couple of years helping develop that program but left in 2003 when I had trained enough flight instructors that I wasn’t needed,” he said. “Then I taught maintenance at Danville Community College.”

He has also been active in the Civil Air Patrol, even going to Cessna training in Independence, Kansas for a week to learn the “glass cockpit.” The training was the most challenging he had ever taken, he said, but when he was finished it had “rejuvenated” his flying and became one of the best things he had done.

“I even got to fly back a new Cessna to use in the Virginia Wing of the CAP,” he said.

He is now retired from CAP.

Woodworking

Nesselroade also found something he loved to do as close as his backyard in his shop.

He “turns” bowls, making pieces of wood into beautiful, smooth works of art. He also makes utilitarian items, such as the bookshelves in their living room.

“I also used to be a mechanic,” he said. “I had a fleet of cars with four kids at home and kept them running,” he said. “When they left, we got down to two cars and a motorcycle, then I sold the motorcycle.”

Vet

Army veteran Bob Nesselroade sits beside the collection of his wartime stories he wrote at the request of his children.

He has served in several community organizations since his military service.

In the late 70s he was a firefighter in the Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department for three years, and in 1979 served on the board of the Mount Olivet United Methodist Church and then as treasurer for four years. In the early 80s he was a board member of the Danville YMCA.

After retiring from Goodyear, he became a board member of the Mount Cross Volunteer Fire Department and served as treasurer for 12 years.

What’s ahead

For now Nesselroade is wondering what to do with his collection of stories and how to navigate a possible publishing route. He belongs to the Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, which publishes a “wonderful magazine,” he said.

“The magazine also has lists and contact information on veterans, which I’ve used,” he said. “They also publish stories, but I haven’t had the guts to do that with mine.”

He has no desire to earn money as a writer or even become a writer, but he wonders if anyone would like to read his stories.

Until that day of publication happens, however, he can rest assured that his children know the stories of his life in the military. Perhaps, too, other veterans can be inspired to write their memories of their service down for their children.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.

May Day

The following is an excerpt from Bob Nesselroade’s collection of experiences he has written down entitled “May Day."

I’d been flying for about two months in the Republic of South Viet Nam. All flights were opportunities for me to learn how to operate in a battle zone without getting killed. The Aircraft Commanders (AC’s) that I flew with had all been flying there for at least three months but usually around six months.

We were lucky in our company in that we hadn’t lost anyone in combat for some time. No one really even talked about it, bad luck. Most of the flying was like being a short haul trucker. Back and forth from a pickup staging area to a remote site, back and forth we’d go. I’d fly awhile then the AC would fly awhile. It actually got boring at times.

Then suddenly we’d find that something was going very wrong! Perhaps a warning light indicating a minor problem with the ship, an engine failure, a “stray” bullet would zing into the aircraft. Point is, that even when it was routine boring, at any moment things would (not could) go to hell very quickly and you had to be prepared. In all my years of flying I’ve NEVER fallen asleep in a cockpit.

There were many stories told, while sitting around the bar with a cold beer, about other casualties and how they happened and how the crews handled them. One such incident I experienced firsthand.

I was flying with a very experienced AC one bright sunny morning around 1000 hrs. We had just finished our second sortie and were heading back to our pick-up zone for the third load. The next ten minutes changed those isolated and impersonal stories into a very tangible tragedy.

On the UHF radio we heard someone calling for help! In a very excited and loud voice;

“May Day, May Day, May Day! This is “Lightning 15”, we’ve been hit and the pilot is wounded”. A few moments later, “May Day, May Day! “Lightning 15”, we’re on fire and the engine is failing”. After about another 5 seconds, “we’re located just east of the “Lazy W” and still taking fire”. I’m hit! Another 15 seconds. “We’re going down with 6 souls onboard! We’re going down! We need help”!

After the first words of “May Day”, everyone who could hear, and at any one time there were probably fifty aircraft flying within a 50 Km circle, wanted to help, including us. As soon as we heard his location we turned to help and increased speed. My AC got on the radio and said, “Lightning 15 this is Pachyderm 06 we’re on the way at VNE!” (Velocity Never to Exceed) Three other ships radioed similar messages so it was a race to see who could be the first to help.

Then we heard the last call. Now the pilot’s voice was a lot calmer and his words came out slower. “It’s no use, were going in! Please, Tell my wife I love her.”

Next on the radio, about three minutes later, was another Huey pilot. “We’re at 3,000 feet over the crash site, no way anyone survived that crash and “Charlie” is all over it! All aircraft, stay away.

No one said a word in our aircraft all the way back to our next pick up and yet another sortie.

