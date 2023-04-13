A Blue Ridge PBS series focusing on the lives of musicians is recording again in Danville for a second season that will air later this year.

Brandon Adams, who is executive producer of the show with his wife, Mindy, said episodes began filming at different locations in the city on March 15.

When asked why they decided to record again in the city, Adams had a simple answer.

“I had so much fun with the first one,” he said during an interview at his Jefferson Avenue home Wednesday afternoon.

And he holds high expectations for the second season as well.

“It’s going to be a killer season,” Adams, the show’s host, said. “Its kind of amazing.”

The 13-episode series, “The Life of a Musician,” will air weekly on Blue Ridge Public Television in the region starting sometime in October and end in March.

The show takes viewers behind the scenes for conversations and stories from musical artists known around the world. It’s filmed at different locations in Danville and features songs performed live on the show.

Four of the season’s episodes have been filmed so far. Musical artists to be featured for the second season include Jenee Fleenor, Lauren Mascitti, Roy Book Binder, Redd Volkaert, Aoife O’Donovan, Darren and Brooke Aldridge, Zach Top, Tim O’Brien and John Cowan.

“We’re going to have some real iconic acoustic artists,” Adams said.

Cowan performs with The Doobie Brothers and Fleenor is known for playing the fiddle and has been named the Country Music Association Musician of the Year four years in a row, from 2019-22.

Genres covered in the series will include traditional bluegrass, modern folk music, modern country, Delta blues and jazz, Adams said.

Mascitti’s appearance will include a house concert with limited seating that will be recorded at 7 p.m. May 19 at the home of Carla Minosh and Tom Belles at 878 Main St. on Millionaires Row.

“The Life of A Musician” website at www.thelifeofamusician.com contains ticket links and event information.

The series will air in West Virginia and Tennessee as well.

Other locations where Adams plans to record episodes include Golden Leaf Bistro restaurant, Averett University and the home of Averett’s president Tiffany Franks.

Filming the show enables Adams, himself a guitarist, “to scratch my musical itch” without having to tour.

It was about a year and a half ago, before the start of “The Life of A Musician,” when Adams knew he wanted to make a musical television show. So he began working on the idea and contacted community members in the Old West End and a friend at Blue Ridge Public Broadcasting Service.

But he didn’t want to leave the city to do the series.

Episodes for the first season were recorded in historic homes, a historically renovated hotel — The Bee Hotel at South Union Street downtown — and other businesses including Crema & Vine coffee shop and wine bar and The Dog-Eared Page bookstore.

The series’ first season started last fall on Blue Ridge PBS in Roanoke and Virginia Public Media in Richmond.

A viewing of the first episode was held in October at the 1890-built W.F. Patton House at 926 Main St., owned by Paul Liepe. It highlighted John Jorgenson, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who also played guitar for Elton John, Sting and Bob Dylan.

Other episodes from that season featured performers Sammy Shelor, Larry Cordle, Kristy Cox and other musicians.

Adams, a native of Charleston, West Virginia, has lived in Danville since 2019. Growing up, Adams divided his childhood between Kentucky and West Virginia.

Adams, who has been a professional musician for more than 20 years, started playing music when he was 8. He focuses on acoustic music, leaning toward bluegrass and also performing jazz.

“If you dig Alison Krauss, the Punch Brothers and Tony Rice, mixed with James Taylor and several other great acoustic artists, that’s kind of what I do,” Adams said during an interview after the premiere in October.

Rice, especially, is a big influence on Adams’ music. Born in Danville in 1951, the guitarist and bluegrass musician died in Reidsville, North Carolina, on Christmas Day 2020. He also played jazz and folk music and was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2013.

Being on the road for 20 years and then taking a break from being a traveling musician for a year and a half made Adams appreciate being home in Danville. He decided to remain in the city with his wife and daughter, Courtney, for a while.

“I like working from home,” Adams said Wednesday. “It’s nice to chill from that for a while.”

Mindy contributes ideas and makes some decisions for the show and Courtney does work on sets, Adams said.

With the show, he likes to blend entertainment and informing people, asking musicians how they do their work and where they get their song ideas.

“They’ll [viewers] get not just entertainment, but knowledge,” he said. “I’m trying to give an education and a story with the songs.”