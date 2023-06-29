For the Dan River Region, celebrating America’s birthday can hardly be contained to just one day.

Since Chatham joined the festivities in 2021 as a way to bring the community together in a safe space with COVID-19’s grasp still tight, the Fourth of July has become a multi-day affair.

“We were in the last little bit of COVID-19 there and we all felt like we needed something to celebrate and get behind,” Chatham Mayor Alisa Davis said in a phone interview with the Register & Bee.

Especially with distancing restrictions in place for so long, the all-outdoor activities proved to be “something that was open to everybody,” she said.

“It has grown every year since then,” Davis noted. “We were very pleased with the engagement with the turnout and participation.”

While starting as a Chatham Rotary Club endeavor, it now involves a plethora of organizations including the town, Chatham First, the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department and the Chatham Garden Club.

“This is such a great opportunity for the town of Chatham to show its community spirit, patriotism and love of community,” Davis said.

The garden club will kick off the weekend of holiday spirit when it hosts the annual Patriotic Decoration Contest on Friday. Homes and businesses are invited to get all decked out in red, white and blue for the contest that awards.

Judging will happen at 3 p.m. and award signs will be placed by 4 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, a tribute field of flags flying at the Old Dominion Agriculture Complex will be dedicated. The Chatham Rotary Club hosts this event located along U.S. 29 near the complex.

Davis said they are planning up to 350 flags this year. The flags started going up last week and will remain until July 15.

Under the theme of Hometown Heroes, residents may honor someone for a donation of $40. That money goes into the general fund for the Chatham Rotary Club, Davis explained.

It normally brings in about $1,500 as one of the biggest fundraisers for the club.

“Anyone who is a hero to you,” is eligible, Davis said, so “anybody can qualify.”

Since an American celebration wouldn’t be complete without a parade, the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department has that covered at 7 p.m. in downtown Chatham.

Organizers invite just about any moving vehicle — bikes, trikes, cars, tractors and ATVs — to be decked out in “patriotic finery.”

Four-legged friends including dogs and horses may also be part of the parade that falls in line near Hurt Street.

“We added a street festival last year and we continued that this year,” Davis explained.

Saturday’s evening celebration will go out with a bang when — weather permitting — a fireworks display is set off at 9 p.m. or so, depending on the lighting conditions.

The best viewing locations are in open areas away from trees and houses. Organizers suggest for the best vantage point, go to downtown Chatham from the courthouse area to Rotary Park and look toward Hargrave.

Hundreds of people have flocked to the downtown celebrations in the years past, Davis, who also is a member of Rotary, said. It’s not possible to peg and exact count since people “come and go” through the evening.

“It’s really brought this community together, and that’s really important now when so many things divide us,” the mayor explained. “It’s a great opportunity to come together.”

Music

A patriotic music event closes out the weekend at 3:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chatham.

Sponsored by the Chatham Concert Series, it will feature brothers Kevin and Bryan Matheson, on violin and viola, and Judith Clark, on piano.

In addition, Cameron Crews — a young pianist from neighboring Halifax County — will perform patriotic selections.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted for the series.

Matheson and Clark will play again at 7 p.m. at 917 W. Main St. as Danville’s Schoolfield Village presents a concert of American classics.

While free, seating is limited and reservations are available at SchoolfieldClassical.eventbrite.com.

More flags

In Danville, Independence Day festivities start at 10 a.m. when the Danville Rotary Club will dedicate its Field of Flags to honor local heroes.

In its ninth year, the field is in a new spot at the former Langston School located at the corner of Memorial Drive and Cleveland Street. In years past, it was between the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge and the White Mill building, but that area is under construction for a new riverfront park.

That may not end up being the permanent home, Jack Morning, the service projects chair for the club, told the Register & Bee.

The former Langston School soon will undergo renovations so Galileo Magnet High School can move in, so they may not have access when that happens.

And while the new riverfront park could be available, it likely won’t have enough space.

“Hopefully we can stay but time will tell,” he said.

This year, they have about 875 flags, about the same as last year, but down from the peak of 1,200.

Field of Honor pays tribute and honor to the area’s first responders, military personnel, medical workers and special heroes in anyone’s life.

The fundraising effort has brought in about $10,000 in recent years, Morning explained.

“Funds are used to provide dictionaries to each Danville school district third graders, scholarships to local graduating seniors, donations to various local charities such as God’s Storehouse and God’s Pit Crew,” he said.

Danville’s blast

The River City’s tradition continues this year with a free evening of activities, entertainment and fireworks to close out the Fourth of July.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Carrington Pavilion. And with the holiday falling in the middle of the week, there’s a good chance it’ll be packed.

“Historically, more people do come when the holiday falls mid-week,” Brittney Ham, a spokesperson for Danville Parks and Recreation, told the Register & Bee.

When the holiday falls on a Monday or Friday, residents tend to head out of town for a three-day weekend. Otherwise, with only one day off, they’ll stick closer to home.

On average about 3,000 to 5,000 people come out for star-spangled evening.

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones will speak at about 7:25 pm. and the Danville Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m.

There will be crafts, games for kids and food trucks setup for those who have a hankering for a quick snack. Vendors also will be stationed around the festival.

For those unfamiliar with downtown Danville, finding a spot to park may sound like a daunting task, but it isn’t.

“There’s lots of parking downtown,” Ham explained. “There is parking available at the Crossing (Community Market/Pavilion area), Acrees Parking Garage and street parking.”

The highlight of the evening will be a fireworks display at dusk, providing Mother Nature cooperates.

The fireworks are set off from the southbound lane of the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge, which will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday so the masters of nighttime illumination can prepare.

The northbound lane of the bridge will shutter at 8 p.m. and by 9 p.m. parks for the Riverwalk Trail will be closed, including the train trestle bridge at the Crossing.