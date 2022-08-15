Group calls for preservation of Almagro, a once thriving Black community in Danville

Local ministers want the history of a once thriving Black community in Danville preserved.

During a news conference in front of a former Black hospital on Betts Street on Monday afternoon, members of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Danville and Vicinity called for more community signs, state historical markers, investment in education, parks, business and health services, and a restoration plan for the Almagro neighborhood.

"We do not want the history of Almagro to be forgotten," said the Rev. Avon Keen, speaking for the alliance during the event. "We want future developments and advancements to keep Almagro's history alive."

Almagro, located in south Danville in an area off South Main Street and Industrial Avenue, was incorporated and had its own police department, barber shops, restaurants, churches and a hospital with Black doctors, Keen said.

The community had to establish its own hospital, Winslow Hospital, because the other hospital in Danville would not take Black patients. Keen was born in Winslow Hospital, he said, standing in front of the old building and flanked by fellow alliance members.

Almagro also had its own baseball stadium, Almagro Baseball Stadium, which was named Peters Park. James Peters Sr. opened Peters Park in 1948 and sponsored the Danville All-Stars during the era of segregated baseball.

The state-of-the-art stadium was one of the first in the nation to include lights allowing nighttime use. A state historical marker for the park stands behind the Boys and Girls Club at 151 Foster St. in Danville near Gibson Middle School.

The park closed in 1952.

Keen said if the history is lost, the next generation will not have a view of accomplishments of Black people in the community.

"If you know the history of Danville, downtown, Spring Street, Craghead Street, all those streets had Black businesses," he said. "Blacks owned jewelry stores, they owned laundromats, they owned drug stores, they owned cab companies, they owned pool rooms. As we stand here today, in this city, you don't see any of that. So our generation coming up have no reference today of Black ownership or Black progressing in a community today."

Danville annexed Almagro in the 1930s, said Marvin Warner, who grew up in Almagro and is pastor at North New Hope Baptist Church. If Schoolfield can be designated as a historic district, so can Almagro, Warner said.

It is important that the history of Almagro is preserved to it does not get replaced with someone else's story, Keen said.

"This is the type of history that has been erased," Keen said, adding that Black neighborhoods have been neglected and "left out of Danville as a whole."

The upcoming Caesars Virginia casino project in Schoolfield could increase the value of the Almagro community as part of tourism trail, Keen said.

He would like to see establishment of a Black fund for Almagro from tax revenues generated by the casino. The money could provide relief for property owners in the neighborhood, Keen said.

State and local officials will be invited to meet with members of the alliance to discuss the group's ideas for the preservation of Almagro's history, Keen said.