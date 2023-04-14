The Danville Police Department is warning of heavy traffic possible Friday and Saturday for memorial services for Danville civil rights icon Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr.

The area of congestion will be along Industrial Avenue near Bibleway Cathedral.

Danville Public Works will have message boards on Industrial Avenue, and police officers will be present to handle traffic situations, officials wrote in a news release.

Campbell died March 27.

A viewing is planned form noon to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Bibleway Cathedral, according to his obituary in the Danville Register & Bee. “A Night of Reflection” will start at 6 p.m. The Service of Celebration will be at noon Saturday with viewing to start at 10 a.m.