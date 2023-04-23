Tommy Bennett’s grandmother died at Winslow Hospital in the early 1960s, when he was a child.

The hospital on Betts Street in Danville’s Almagro neighborhood was the medical center for the city’s Black community.

The historic structure has been closed and vacant for many years and now the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority hopes to bring the building back to life. The authority has bought the building but has no official plans for how it will be developed.

But whatever is done with the former hospital, DRHA officials plan for it to honor the structure and its history.

“We are going to do what is best for the community and honor the history of the Winslow Hospital,” said Katya Urraco, chief financial officer and deputy director of the DRHA.

The authority paid $150,000 for the property, Urraco said.

The DRHA initially tried to purchase the property in 2021, but the offer was declined. Last December, the former owner approached the authority about buying the former hospital because of the DRHA’s commitment to the community and advocacy for growth, according to a news release from the organization.

Bennett, president of the Danville branch of the NAACP, said he was glad the DRHA bought the building because “they want to make sure that all the people in the Almagro community has a say-so on what they want for that community.”

Established in 1883, Almagro was one of the first incorporated Black communities in the United States at the time.

“I would love to see that community rebuilt and go back and look the same way it did years ago,” said Bennett, 67.

At one time, Almagro had its own police station, fire department, post office, schools and hospital, which was staffed with Black doctors and Black nurses, Bennett pointed out.

“My grandmother passed away in that hospital,” he said. “I can remember going with my mother and father there. It was the only hospital Black people had in the Danville community. We were not allowed to go to any other hospital, unless we went in the basement of [Danville] Memorial Hospital, where we really didn’t get the care that everybody needed.”

To help determine what to do with the building, a feasibility study will be conducted and a community forum will be held.

“A feasibility study and funding for development must take place and, of course, having a conversation with the community about what they would like to see the building become,” DRHA CEO and Executive Director Larissa Deedrich said in a news release. “The authority wants to honor what the neighborhood was while realizing what it could be and is asking that the community understand that any development plans DRHA may make must still comply with federal, state and local housing regulations.”

Urraco said it will be a couple of years before the authority would be ready to announce what will be done with the building.

The DRHA focuses on providing stable housing for low-income families and helping them become self-sufficient.

The authority will hold the community forum with dinner at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club on Foster Street.

“We are excited to be ale to hear directly from the community, give some of our thoughts on the next steps and hopefully clear up some of the anxiety around the purchase of Winslow Hospital,” DRHA Marketing and Community Director Vera Vaden said in the news release. “DRHA is adamant about being a good partner and neighbor of the Almagro community.”