Lost and found: Society discovers ‘treasure trove’ of books

It started with a gift from Stratford College.

Before closing in 1974, the institution gave away all of the books in its library. Twenty-five boxes of those books went to the Danville Historical Society.

Many of them were out of print, some were in French and almost all of them were in rough condition. Because of their damaged condition, society members at the time packed the books away and forgot about them.

Almost 50 years later, the society moved to its current location at 406 Cabell St. That meant pulling things out of storage and setting them up at the new headquarters. And for the new board of directors and staff, it meant opening those Stratford boxes for the first time in decades.

What they found was amazing.

“There was a lot of shrieking,” said historical society director Robin Marcato. “Each discovery felt like a winning lottery ticket.”

What’s been found so far? There was an illustrated edition of Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven” from 1884, along with an author’s edition of P.T. Barnum’s autobiography. There were books from the 1600s, including one on the history of Provence, France, written by the son of Nostradamus. Six volumes of the French philosopher Voltaire’s work were included, along with a miniature first edition of Black Beauty. Add in editions of Don Quixote and Arabian Nights from the 1800s and you’ve just scratched the surface.

Stratford

Before focusing on the books, let’s look at where they came from. Even though Stratford College only existed from 1930 to 1974, its story started almost a century earlier in another part of the city.

Danville Female College opened its doors in 1854, at the corner of South Ridge Street and Loyal Street. But a combination of the Civil War and the following Reconstruction created problems, both with enrollment and finances. By 1877, the school was struggling with debt, so it shut down. Not everyone was willing to let the operation die, however. Eleven of the school’s original trustees filed for a new charter and in 1883 they launched the Danville College for Young Ladies, at the intersection of West Main Street and South Main Street.

That operation lasted 14 years, before becoming a satellite campus of the Randolph Macon Institute, a prep school for young girls. RMI suffered from an event completely out of its control, just like the original Danville Female College. When the Great Depression hit, the already struggling school was forced to shut down. In 1930, they put the buildings, and everything in them — including the library — up for sale.

And here’s where Stratford College comes into the picture. A group of Danville residents got together and bought the RMI buildings, turning it into a women’s college named after Robert E. Lee’s homestead, Stratford Hall. It stayed in business until 1974, which is when those books were donated to the historical society. Today, the operation at 1111 Main St., now called the Stratford House, serves as an independent senior living facility, run by Commonwealth Senior Living.

Preservation

It’s not a simple one size fits all solution, when you’re preserving ancient books. Remember the editions of Don Quixote and Arabian Nights that were included in the Stratford boxes? Those copies were both printed on mechanical ground wood pulp paper. Why is that important? Because, as historical society staff members point out, the paper has a high acidic content and can quickly become discolored and brittle if not kept in the right conditions.

That’s why preserving the books takes planning and effort.

“Older books have to be handled a certain way depending on their age,” Marcato said. “So all the books have been unpacked and are being gently cleaned. Many of the books have no damage at all to the inside; the spines and covers are another matter.”

Some of the preservation methods are as simple as how you store the books, and this applies just as much to those in your bookcase at home as it does to these older editions. For example, large folio-size books, those 15 inches or taller, are best stored flat.

Since these books tend to be larger and the text blocks can be fairly heavy, the weight of the text block can cause it to separate from the book’s spine if it’s stored upright over long periods.

For smaller books, you can keep them upright at a 90-degree angle to the surface of the shelf, supported on both sides by books of similar size. This helps prevent the covers from warping. Even for books put out on display, the way they’re arranged is done to help preserve. If you see a book in a glass case, open to a specific page, it’s not open all the way. The reason is if you open an older book all the way, it can flatten the spine and cause serious damage.

Moving forward

So what do we know about the books? A book written by the son of Nostradamus earlier was mentioned earlier. That is the “L’histoire et Chronique de Provence” or “The History and Chronicle of Provence.” Written by Caesar de Nostradamus in 1613, it’s a detailed account of the area’s history, starting with the Roman occupation and extending through earlier medieval times. It was a family project, originally started after Provence became part of France in 1486. In putting this together, Caesar was mainly revising and reworking the work of other family members, including an unprinted document written by his uncle, Jean. There’s no evidence that Caesar’s famous astrologer father took part in this.

The Stratford boxes also included an illustrated version of Poe’s “The Raven”, which stood the test of time better than most. Poe released the poem in 1845 and over the years, multiple versions were illustrated, but this one is special. The graphics were drawn by French artist Gustave Doré, who was famous in the 1800s for his illustrations of the Bible and the works of William Shakespeare, Byron and Dante. This rendition of “The Raven” was also Doré’s last creation. The self-taught artist died soon after finishing the illustrations and the book was released nearly one year after his death in 1883. It has 28 of Doré’s illustrations, depicting scenes from the poem.

“When we open boxes like this, I remind myself that I am paid to do this,” said Danville Historical Society staff member Joe Scott. “I feel so lucky.”

Later this year, local residents will have a chance to see some of these books up close, along with other artifacts from the society’s collection. While a date hasn’t been set, the society plans to hold an open house at its Cabell Street headquarters in either late summer or early fall.

Learn more at danvillehistory.org.

Brian Carlton’s work has been featured by the Associated Press, BBC, Public Broadcasting’s “100 Days in Appalachia” project and Policygenius, among others. The 20-year veteran journalist also spent 10 years as a newspaper editor in Waynesboro and later Martinsville.