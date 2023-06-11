A new documentary from a Pittsylvania County man focuses on the tenacity and heroism of Danville’s civil rights protestors during Bloody Monday 60 years ago this month.

Titled “The Movement,” the film includes interviews with demonstrators who lived in Danville and participated in protests during the city’s civil rights movement during 1963.

Hurt resident Jonathan Parker, with Parker Productions, executive produced the film with his wife, Rebecca, and directed it.

Parker and Karice Luck-Brimmer, the documentary’s historical consultant, wanted to tell a story of Bloody Monday that went beyond what had been covered in the past.

“It was important not to rehash the same thing that people had heard about Bloody Monday,” Parker said during an interview at Links Coffee House Cafe on Thursday morning.

Parker said 17 people who lived through that period were interviewed for the film, including Apostle Lawrence Campbell Sr., City Councilman Sherman Saunders, Carolyn Wilson, Dorothy Batson and others.

Campbell, local civil rights leader, died in March at 93.

Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth, who apologized in person to Campbell in 2018 for the brutality committed by the department toward protestors on June 10, 1963, is also interviewed in the documentary.

The documentary’s production gave those interviewed an opportunity to share an expanded story of their experiences, Luck-Brimmer said.

“They’ve never had a chance to tell their stories on a broader scale like this,” she said.

Luck-Brimmer, a genealogist and historian, is a program coordinator in the Office of Education and Community Initiatives for Virginia Humanities. She helps navigate the story from a historical perspective.

“For the past couple of years, I’ve been engulfed in the civil rights movement,” she said. “I’ve always been into history.... but I never did a deep-dive into the civil rights history, other than collecting others’ oral histories who had been part of the movement.”

60 years ago

As for what happened 60 years ago on June 10, 1963, about 50 civil rights marchers had gathered outside Danville’s jail that night to hold a prayer vigil for those who had been arrested during protests earlier in the day. Deputized city workers, police officers and state troopers carrying high-pressure fire hoses and nightsticks injured about 47 black demonstrators, turning the event into a pivotal moment for Danville’s civil rights movement.

The incident was a culmination of frustration and protests resulting from institutional discrimination against Blacks in Danville and across the South.

In the months leading up to Bloody Monday, several civil rights protests happened in Danville. Court documents point to demonstrations that occurred on May 31 and on at least six days in June and four days in July, the Danville Register & Bee reported in June 2003, for its series on the 40th anniversary of Bloody Monday.

On June 5, 1963, 100 demonstrators marched, sang and chanted, staging sit-ins on sidewalks and in the offices of Danville Mayor Julian Stinson and City Manager T.E. Temple. Protestors, including Campbell, were arrested and their numbers had grown to 250 by that night. Court documents stated they threw bricks and bottles at buildings and police officers, but protestors have said the claims are not true.

In response to the unrest, Danville Corporation Court Judge Archibald M. Aiken issued an anti-demonstration injunction June 6.

That injunction was still in effect June 10, when about 50 protestors gathered outside the city jail. They went there to pray for those in jail from protests earlier that day, Campbell, who had been jailed that day and released that evening, told the Danville Register & Bee during an interview for the newspaper’s 50th anniversary series on Bloody Monday. Campbell was not one of those protestors gathered outside the jail.

Before the protestors marched from Bibleway Church on Grant Street to the jail, leaders instructed them not to carry sharp objects, Campbell said 10 years ago.

White deputized city garbage collectors, state troopers and police officers beat the protestors with billy clubs and sprayed them with water hoses, Campbell said. His wife Gloria, who wore a dress, was among those injured.

“When I saw my wife, that dress had been beaten halfway off,” recalled Campbell, who was at the church that night.

“Periodically, she still has the pain from that beating that she received,” Campbell added.

Never forgotten

Parker intends for his documentary to not only show the courage and conviction of the demonstrators, but to make sure that history is not forgotten.

The seed was planted for Parker’s project when he read a 2020 news article on race relations in Danville in The Washington Post, following the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25 that year.

Parker remembers reading about a George Washington High School student who had organized a peaceful protest in Danville following Floyd’s killing.

“She said that she had not heard of Bloody Monday until a couple of months prior,” Parker said. “It dawned on me that the story is getting lost.”

Parker, who grew up in Pittsylvania County, first found out about Bloody Monday while reporting on it for the Chatham Star-Tribune 10 years ago.

He started working on “The Movement” project in spring 2022, taking five or six months to prepare and figure out who to talk to for it.

“It was kind of a trust-building exercise at first,” Parker said.

Filming took place the following October and November, with 15 full days of filming done over those two months, he said.

For the project, Parker had approached Luck-Brimmer about being a consultant on the film. She was hesitant at first.

“My concern is people whitewashing the story,” Luck-Brimmer said. But, “when I met Jonathan, I was impressed.”

She wanted to make sure Parker had Campbell’s OK for the documentary, which he already did.

Luck-Brimmer had worked with the late Emma Edmunds, who died in February 2020 and had researched Bloody Monday. The two women did work at Virginia Humanities and Edmunds completed an exhibit that detailed 1963 in Danville and is now at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History.

They knew part of the story of Bloody Monday hadn’t been told and they needed to continue telling it, Luck-Brimmer said.

“So when Jonathan Parker reached out to me, after a little hesitancy, I went full force with it,” she said.

The exhibit was helpful as a navigation point for the documentary, but the film is separate from Edmunds’ project, Parker said.

Images

The documentary includes photos from Bloody Monday, including one of Batson being dragged by Danville police after being beaten.

“It ... tells the story of those heroes and those sheroes that have long been left out,” said Luck-Brimmer, who grew up in the Camp Grove area in Danville. “It was important for me to have the story told at this time because there were people that I knew of, personally, that were on the arrest reports that marched, protested and did all of those things and their stories hadn’t been told.”

In addition, Parker and Wilson, Batson and John Pinchback, who is also interviewed in the film, took an Amtrak ride to Washington, D.C., to record at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, where the three reflect on attending the March on Washington in August 1963. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech there at the time.

The scenes were filmed in April. The Danville Historical Society provided Parker access to its archives.

“You start to get an idea of the weight of the story,” Parker said.

King visited Danville four times in 1963.

The demonstrators fought for what they believed in and refused to stop even in the face of arrests and beatings, he said.

“It was to make their community and the world around them better for their children and grandchildren,” Parker pointed out.

Previously, “I just wasn’t aware of just how difficult it was, the constant degradation that was in their face every day,” he added.

He ended up with 5 1/2 hours of interview footage before trimming everything down to an 80-minute documentary.

Besides being a spotlight on Bloody Monday, the film is also sort of a re-assessment of Danville racial past, present and future, he said.

“It’s a little bit of a reflection piece, as well — what happened then, what’s happening now, what’s changed and what still needs to change,” Parker said.

There will be a free screening of “The Movement” at 6 p.m., June 30 at Bibleway Cathedral with a question-and-answer session to follow.

Parker said he and his wife would like to see the documentary viewed by a wider audience.