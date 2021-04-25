Pittsylvania County historian planning to reassemble 1700s-era tavern to become his new home

A history buff is breathing new life into the long-vacant Halifax Tavern, a building that has been a fixture in the town of Halifax since the Revolutionary era.
Christopher Todd Hunley is in the process of disassembling the tavern, which has stood at 710 N. Main St. in Halifax since its original construction in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
“The tavern is deserving of being saved. It’s part of American history. It’s part of Halifax history,” Hunley said. “It deserves a second life.”
Hunley estimated the disassembly process is about 60% complete.
After dismantling the historical structure, also known as the Banister Town Tavern, Hunley will transport the building materials from the tavern to his home place in northern Pittsylvania County.
Once reassembled and restored, Hunley plans to live in the historic structure with his wife, Shannon, and son Nehemiah, who is 1 1/2 years old and named after his fifth great-grandfather who served in the 13th Virginia Infantry Regiment during the Civil War.
“My plan is to have this house up and complete and being lived in within the next three and a half years,” Hunley said. “I’m looking forward to my son growing up in this house.”
Hunley has always had a love of American history. He and his wife own an antique shop in Lynchburg. He's always dreamed of living in a historic home, in particular a home in the Federal style of architecture. At the age of 54, he is well on his way to making that dream a reality.
“The Federal period and that particular style home is what me and my wife are fond of. A Federal home is very clean-lined, it’s very simplistic, it’s a clean box,” Hunley said. “That particular tavern is still very similar to homes that you will see if you go to Colonial Williamsburg.”
The building's roots
The tavern building was constructed in two phases. Hunley estimates the first part of the structure was built in the Revolutionary era — the 1770s or 1780s — and the newer part of the building was constructed in the Georgian time period — the early 1800s.
Hunley said the homeowners were just getting established at the time they built the first part of the tavern and added onto it after acquiring more wealth, showing there was growth to the tavern business at the time.
A Halifax County Historical Society publication provides the following description of the tavern: “This pegged heavy frame central hall five-bay house (tavern) was built early 1800s. It sits on a parged brick foundation with some of the original fieldstone foundation still intact.”
As Hunley does the work of deconstructing the historic structure, he reflects on the history of the tavern where travelers, some of them likely prominent figures in American history, stopped to sleep at night, water their horses or eat a hearty meal before continuing down the road.
“The road that goes by the tavern was the main highway from New York City all the way to New Orleans,” Hunley said. “It’s a shame that there was no guest registry or journal or Bible that talks about the guests who stopped at the tavern, but there is no reason to assume that the tavern did not house the likes of Patrick Henry, Thomas Jefferson or George Washington. There’s a chance Gen. Nathanael Greene and his men stayed there or watered their horses or got a meal there.”
The tavern originally would have had four very large rooms on the main floor and attic rooms, Hunley said. Guests would have stayed in the attic rooms, the men in one room and the women in another room.
Once a bustling tavern welcoming road-weary travelers, the historic structure in the center of the town of Halifax sat vacant for a number of years falling into a dilapidated state prior to Hunley’s June 2020 agreement with the town of Halifax to refurbish the structure.
The town of Halifax acquired the Halifax Tavern building through tax delinquency, Halifax town manager Carl Espy said. The Halifax County Historical Society recognized its significance, and made attempts over the years to find a preservation buyer.
Sonja Ingram, preservation field services manager with Preservation Virginia, referred the tavern to Hunley, because of his interest in Federal style vernacular buildings.
Ingram introduced Hunley to Barbara Bass, president of the historical society, on the day he visited the property. Espy related that all parties involved realized the building’s integrity would not hold up much longer in its current condition, and therefore should not be lost.
“Todd will coordinate with the Halifax County Historical Society and Preservation Virginia to document everything about the tavern’s materials, dimensions and rehabilitation work to preserve its provenance,” Espy said at the time Hunley entered into the agreement with the town to restore the tavern. “The town will also accomplish removing a blighted property, without having to bulldoze an important historic structure which will instead find a new home within the region.”
The right time
Hunley’s restoration of the Halifax Tavern may have happened just in time to save the structure. The tavern had significant water damage in the center of the home on the backside, and it is completely rotted all the way through on the back, Hunley shared.
“If something had not been done to this tavern in the next year or two, it probably would have ended up collapsing,” he said.
His deconstruction and restoration of the Halifax Tavern is a labor of love. It is a time consuming as well as a labor-intensive process. He has enlisted the help of his friends, Marvin Jones and Jason and Ivan Shafer. With the help of his friends, Hunley has just completed the removal of a chimney in the oldest section of the tavern.
Because of the age of the tavern, Hunley said it was built using mortise and tenon construction, making disassembling the structure more time-consuming than disassembling a modern structure.
“You’ve got to remove every peg from every floor joist holding the walls up. It’s slow, tedious work because of the way it was put together,” Hunley explained. “Plus, you’re dealing with lumber that’s 240 years old.”
Once the tavern is disassembled and moved to Hunley’s Pittsylvania County property, the home will require a great deal of restoration because of damage over the years. Hunley also is tasked with finding the right older materials for the reconstruction process, such as heart pine floors.
“Quite a bit is gone. I’ve got to recreate a lot of things – I’ve got to create a lot of doors, I’ve got to recreate the chair rail molding, the stairwell, the handrail for the steps,” Hunley explained.
Once the restoration of the tavern is complete, Hunley will have the task of building a modernized addition to the home. While that part of the home will have modern elements, Hunley still plans to use older materials in keeping with the historic integrity of the home.
As Hunley prepares his home in the style of the Colonial days, his thoughts turn to his ancestors who first landed on the shores of Virginia centuries ago and many of whom fought in the Revolutionary and Civil War. His desire to connect with history, which was instilled in him by his father, has only grown stronger over time.
“As you get older, you tend to focus more on where you came from,” Hunley explained.
At the same time, Hunley also looks forward to the future with his family in his historic home on Pittsylvania County farmland.
