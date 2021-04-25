Pittsylvania County historian planning to reassemble 1700s-era tavern to become his new home

Ingram introduced Hunley to Barbara Bass, president of the historical society, on the day he visited the property. Espy related that all parties involved realized the building’s integrity would not hold up much longer in its current condition, and therefore should not be lost.

“Todd will coordinate with the Halifax County Historical Society and Preservation Virginia to document everything about the tavern’s materials, dimensions and rehabilitation work to preserve its provenance,” Espy said at the time Hunley entered into the agreement with the town to restore the tavern. “The town will also accomplish removing a blighted property, without having to bulldoze an important historic structure which will instead find a new home within the region.”

The right time

Hunley’s restoration of the Halifax Tavern may have happened just in time to save the structure. The tavern had significant water damage in the center of the home on the backside, and it is completely rotted all the way through on the back, Hunley shared.

“If something had not been done to this tavern in the next year or two, it probably would have ended up collapsing,” he said.