Pittsylvania Historical Society leader, vacationing in London when queen died, now eyewitness to unfolding history

A local author and president of the Pittsylvania Historical Society was vacationing in London when he — and the rest of the world — learned of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and now finds himself on the front lines witnessing the mourning of a beloved monarch.

Bill Guerrant, who wrote the historical novel “Jim Wrenn” set in the Danville/Pittsylvania County area, had visited Buckingham Palace — the official residence of British monarchs — and St. Paul's Cathedral on Thursday. In fact, Guerrant wrote on Facebook he was likely in the palace when the queen died.

"The Queen's death was announced just as we returned to our hotel last evening," Guerrant wrote in a Friday morning message to the Register & Bee. He described the news as "shocking and sad."

Guerrant and his wife, Cherie, began the trek to London on Tuesday. Now they are in the midst of seeing first-hand an unfolding historical moment.

"A large crowd has gathered at Buckingham Palace," he told the Register & Bee on Friday. "Many tributes and memorials have gone up."

Guerrant said the mood there was somber.

"We had planned to visit Westminster Abbey today but it is closed as the period of national mourning begins," he explained Friday morning.

He shared a photo of a notice outside the National Gallery announcing its closure following the queen's death and noted many other places were shuttered.

"We were at Westminster Abbey for the tolling of the bells at noon and at Hyde Park for the 96 gun salute an hour later," he said. "What a time to be here."

In addition to leading history preservation efforts in the county, Guerrant also wrote a historical fiction novel inspired from an eye-catching headline of the past.

While pursuing microfilm of the Jan. 4, 1918, edition of the Danville Register, this caught his attention: “BOY AND GIRL TO ADOPT — Mother, Weary of Hopeless Struggle of Providing For Them. Wishes to Find Them Homes.”

While his original vision was to write a 100-year history of Danville over the winter season, the book took a different path.

“I was driving to pick up a piece of equipment from the shop before I decided to write this novel, and the first scene of the book came into my head,” Guerrant, also an organic farmer, told the Register & Bee in 2011. “I took the phone out of my pocket and I hit the voice memo and I dictated."

While Queen Elizabeth II visited Virginia three times, there's no known local connection to the royal family. However, Danville was the birthplace of a legendary British politician.

A Danville native, Nancy Langhorne Astor became the first woman to serve in the British Parliament in 1919. Known as The Langhorne House, her childhood home in Danville, now serves as museum and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Born in 1879, she married Waldorf Astor, of the prominent Astor family, in 1906.

In 2011, Lord William Waldorf Astor, the grandson of Nancy Langhorne Astor, visited the The Langhorne House in Danville home with his family.