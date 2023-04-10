Schoolfield Village is searching for people who ave memories of living in Schoolfield or working at Dan River.

The next history harvest event is set from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the former Personnel/Welfare Building for Dan River at 917 W. Main Street.

A history harvest is an open house where the public is invited to share their historical artifacts and stories of working at Dan River and/or living in Schoolfield for inclusion in a digital archive.

With owners’ permission, Schoolfield Village will create a digital copy of historic artifacts, such as photos, pamphlets, letters, fabric or anything else related to Dan River and Schoolfield.

Digitized items may be used in a future exhibit in renovated Schoolfield buildings. UNC-Chapel Hill graduate student Sara Heise Graybeal will also be available to audio-record stories and memories from participants for inclusion in a digital archive.

To sign up for a time to record a story, visit https://bit.ly/HHSchoolfield.

In addition to inviting the public to share their memories of the historic village and Dan River, the Schoolfield history harvest event will feature free refreshments for participants and there will also be several pieces from the original Schoolfield Museum Collection on display.

More information can be found at the Schoolfield Village events at www.SchoolfieldPresents.com or on Facebook at https://bit.ly/schoolfieldhh and any questions may be directed to info@schoolfieldpresents.com.

Since its founding as a mill village 1903, Schoolfield has been a community with its own unique identity and character. As Schoolfield undergoes revitalization, “Schoolfield Presents” offers programming to encourage community togetherness and fun in support of this coming transformation.

The group host concerts, makers markets, author readings and other special events that celebrate what Schoolfield was, is, and could be.