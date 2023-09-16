The Rev. Andre Austin, pastor of Loyal Baptist Church, had just checked into a hotel in Lynchburg for a one-night revival when he got word a fire had broke out at the 99-year-old building in Danville.

“I felt numb," he explained to the Register & Bee of his first reaction when he picked up the phone to hear Loyal Baptist was ablaze.

He was in shock.

“This can’t be," he said. "No way."

He instantly darted back to the church in what he described as the "longest ride" from Lynchburg to Danville.

"It seemed like everyone was driving 35 mph," he said in a Saturday morning interview.

A deaconess was leaving the church shortly before 3:45 p.m. Friday when she spotted smoke, according to Austin. The fire department arrived just minutes later and stayed on scene for more than three hours battling the blaze in hard-to-reach areas of the historic church.

The cause is blamed on an electrical issue with a wall lighting fixture — a sconce — on the second-floor balcony. The fire entered the attic and quickly grew and burned through the thick timbers, Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief William Smotherman reported.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the roof. When they got into the sanctuary and walked up steps to the balcony they found “fire pushing from the attic, through the ceiling and into the sanctuary,” Smotherman said.

“Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames and save the church,” he said. That meant setting up two aerial fire vehicles to open the roof, allowing for “vertical ventilation of trapped smoke and heat.”

By Saturday morning, there was little visible evidence outside that a fire was raging just a day before.

However, walking a few steps inside the church, the strong smell of charred wood gives way to the sight of an enormous gaping hole in the ceiling exposing blacked beams.

“This light right over here is where it started," Austin said as he took a Register & Bee reporter to the balcony area for a closer inspection to the destruction.

In addition to expansive seating, the balcony also housed the sound system.

“This is probably destroyed, too," the pastor said as he urged caution walking over to the right side of the second-story space littered with pieces of the white tin ceiling, burned insulation and other black debris on chairs and the floor overlooking the pulpit.

Since there's no power to the building, Steve Hall, a trustee of the church, used a flashlight for a closer inspection to the damage.

“It’s a blessing that it didn’t happen in the middle of the night," Austin said, finding some positive light amid the tragedy.

Austin — originally from Lynchburg — has been with the church for about eight months. It was Nov. 13 when the congregation of about 100 members elected him as pastor. He gave his first sermon Christmas morning.

“It’s a beautiful sanctuary," Austin shared as he led the way down a narrow staircase to the basement.

That's where the fellowship hall is housed. On Saturday morning, there was at least an inch of water on the floor, remnants of the 2,000 gallons the fire department pumped on the flames Friday.

Hall and Austin are worried about the damage they can't see. They still don't know how far the fire spread in the attic and there's no way to tell what the wreckage water caused between the floors and walls on the way down to the basement.

Rushing to the scene

When Austin made it to the church Friday afternoon, he had to park a ways down the street.

Walking up, he saw the fire trucks and people standing outside.

“To walk closer, and to see half of the congregation just standing there — it was even more of a wow factor," he explained while standing in the basement with his shoes soaked from the water. “This church, the place where we worship, where we gather, is on fire.”

Hall learned about the situtation Friday in call from a family friend who heard a radio report of it. At almost the same time, another church member sent a video.

Hall also rushed over.

“Oh my God," he said in a quite voice, explaining his reaction when he got to the scene to see the church surrounded by firefighters.

Hall — a member of Loyal Baptist his entire life — was practically raised in the church, he said. His grandparents, mother and father all were members.

Philip Stamp, 87, who also has been a part of the church since he was just an infant, dropped by Saturday morning.

He was there Friday night, but wasn't able to come in to see the damage.

“It will come back," he said, reassuring the pastor. “It will be restored."

When he heard of the fire Friday afternoon, Stamp couldn't believe it.

“I said 'I’ve been at Loyal Baptist for 80-some years and I ain’t even seen the floor dirty,'" he explained.

When he got to the church, his heart "just sunk."

Loyal Baptist has been a part of his life since his earliest memories. Stamp said his mother would put him on her shoulders to come to church on Sunday mornings.

“It’s an institution," he also said of the historic nature of the church. “This is a place for the community.”

History

Even though the current building — a landmark Tudor Gothic — was built in 1924, its roots trace back to the end of the Civil War.

The historic church was part of the 2015 Danville Historical Society’s Holiday Tour, a yearly endeavor to spotlight significant structures and architecture in the Danville area.

A Virginia historic highway marker downtown traces the origins of the congregation as being “organized between 1865 and 1866 on Old Hospital-Dance Hill by former slaves,” the Danville Register & Bee reported in 2015. This marker recognizes the spot on Loyal Street, just behind the city’s present Patton Street courthouse, where these emancipated slaves built their first church in 1870.

Worship continued at that site until 1924 when the congregation built its present edifice on Holbrook Street, according to previous newspaper reporting. The name then was changed simply to Loyal Baptist Church.

The landmark rises from the ridge of Holbrook Street, giving the church a physical presence from many parts of Danville.

Stamp suggested that in the more than 150-year history of Loyal Baptist, 5,000-plus people have come through the doors.

What's next

Church leaders originally planned to have a parking lot service Sunday, but changed strategies with the threat of rain. Instead they were set to use space at High Street Baptist Church in Danville.

Austin said he's had several churches reach out offering help in the wake of the fire. Loyal Baptist leaders were scheduled to meet early in the week to establish a temporary location to continue worship.

“Tons of people have already stressed that they are here to help us," he said.

An insurance adjuster also was expected to come by Monday. That's when they will get a clearer picture of what it will take to fix — or even rebuild — Loyal Baptist.

“We are going to trust God," he explained when talking about what's next. "We are going to get our minds together and do what’s best, not just for what we want, or what we think."

Instead, they want "to look forward to the next generation, who’s going to be here after we are gone, what’s best for them.”

But no matter what happens, they want to keep the historic element intact.

“Because it’s one of the few monuments in Danville and the nation of historically Black churches," Auston said of the reason.

There's a banner outside the building noting the 157th anniversary of the church.

“We are going to need all the financial support we can get," he continued, noting that although they have insurance, "we want to make sure it continues to be historic.”

To that end, they are going to set up a bank account for donations and would share details with the community when that's done.

The fire department

Austin had nothing but praise for the fire crews who ultimately saved the church from complete disaster.

“The fire department was absolutely wonderful," he said.

In fact, Richie Guill, a fire marshal for Danville, lead the pastor and others in spiritual moment after the fire.

“He had a word of prayer in the middle of the sanctuary,” Austin explained, noting it was particularly moving.

“We want to thank them, all the fire responders and fire department," Hall also said.

In all, 21 crew members from the fire department responded to the blaze.

“A special thanks to the Danville Police Department for traffic and scene control; the Danville Life Saving Crew for providing on-scene medical monitoring and drone coverage; and the Danville Utility Department for controlling the utilities of the church,” Smotherman wrote in the release.