A treasure trove of yesteryear — an understatement of historic proportion — is growing larger in Danville.

The Danville Historical Society is in the midst of receiving the collection from the National Tobacco-Textile Museum, an entity first conceived in 1969.

It was once open on Lynn Street from about 1975 to 1990, according to previous coverage in the Danville Register & Bee. Since closing, the artifacts have been in storage with the exception of a few exhibits here and there and some special items on show at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

George Myers, of American Tobacco, got the idea for a museum in 1969 and huddled with other tobacco barons of the era to donate thousands of artifacts from rare packages of cigarettes to baseball cards, Danville Historical Society Executive Director Robin Marcato said.

It was only fitting that Danville would be home to the museum since tobacco and textiles built the early foundation of the city.

Those roughly 40,000 pieces — now scattered in about half-a-dozen storage spots around the area — are slowly finding a way to the Danville Historical Society’s newish home on Cabell Street.

That location marks the the first permanent structure for the historical group formed in 1971.

The influx comes as they — Marcato along with two part-time staffers — are still sifting through the some 250,000 items already in the society’s collection.

Joe Scott and Cody Foster are the driving forces to organize and catalog all of those items spanning from tiny lighters to turn-of-the-century (20th) dresses.

“I found both of them and within five minutes of meeting them I offered them a job,” Marcato said.

Marcato went to Scott’s house to buy an old bottle from one of his many finds over the years. After a few minutes of looking around she knew he’d be perfect for the historical society.

“The love and care that he put into everything … I just knew he would be great,” she said. “And Cody is just awesome.”

Both started in January 2022 with a task of going through boxes and boxes of donations through the years. Many items have no information attached, so a thorough research must commence.

“There was a lot of screaming in the first six months,” Marcato said with a laugh.

It would happen when an especially significant piece of the past was unearthed. One such yelling occured with they found items belonging to Danville’s iconic Lady Astor, the first woman to hold office in British parliament.

Still young by generational standards — both are in their 30s — Foster and Scott are walking encyclopedias of Danville’s history.

“It may take a week or two, but we find the answers,” Scott said at a recent tour of the sprawling space.

Realistically, it’s going to take “years and years and years” to get a handle on what’s really in the society’s collection, Marcato explained.

“But it’s OK, this is the stories that Danville should tell,” she said. “This is what makes Danville great.”

One such collection is by John Tate, a photographer for the Danville Register & Bee back when the papers were a morning and evening edition. The pictures have been carefully placed in albums and put in special boxes designed for archival storage. They also have the original negatives.

Bound copies of The Chatterbox, a newspaper by George Washington High School students, rest on a shelf nearby. Opening to the Oct. 16, 1953, edition, the top story was the installation of new officers for the school.

Chatterbox archives go back to 1924.

Other trinkets of time

On a late August tour, Foster displayed glass slides that would have been shown between silent movies as local advertisements such as J.W. Whitehead & Son in Chatham.

“This is one of my favorite things,” Foster said as he moved to another table.

“We have most of William Sutherlin’s business documents,” he explained.

Sutherlin’s mansion was the one-week home of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederate States of America, in 1865.

The document that excites Foster is the original 1859 build sheet for the mansion displaying line-by-line each item that was purchased for it.

The total cost was $22,082.

Although the document is a testament to time, the history behind this particular piece of history is elusive. There’s no documentation explaining how it came into possession of the Danville Historical Society.

“It could have been here since 1971, we just don’t know,” Marcato said, referencing the year the society was formed by Mary Cahill.

At the time, the mission was to save historic structures often doomed by urban sprawl. It grew into a holding spot for preservation.

“There have been efforts to try to do this before, but it just never materialized,” Marcato said of inventorying everything that’s in the collection.

Foster then gingerly handled perhaps the oldest thing the society has: the Danville General Store ledger from 1798 to about 1804.

Gloves are used because bare hands dare not touch something that’s more than 200 years old.

The general store would have been located in the former Lou’s Antique Market space when Danville was just five years old.

Within the pages are every founding member of Danville and names that anyone who travels the city streets knows: the Cragheads, Pattons and Paxtons.

“It is complete,” Foster said. “It’s interesting to see what they would buy.”

Scott took note of the exquisite and consistent penmanship indicating it was filled out by the same person over the years.

As with most things they have, there’s no clear picture on how it came to the society, but Foster said it was saved sometime in the 1970s.

“I don’t think we even found it in a box,” Marcato said.

“It had a Leggett’s sticker on the front of the album, which we think is kind of odd,” Foster said. Leggett’s was a department store in the city at one time.

These historical gems were pulled out for a recent visit by the Register & Bee and aren’t necessarily something the public would be granted access to view. However, for a special guest they may take it out for a brief moment, but otherwise the delicate nature of the book prohibits too much handling.“It’s been used, abused and loved for centuries,” Foster said of the register.The days of show-and-tell for the society have morphed into a mission for preservation, especially as the items continue to age.

Sometimes they’ll get things that they simply can’t save, at least at the moment. When that happens, they document it as much as possible. But it won’t be thrown out.

Foster explained they will encapsulate it — basically meaning it’s wrapped up and preserved — until there is a suitable way to save it.

“If it’s moldy, it would go into a cold storage unit to kind of kill the active mold,” Foster explained.

It only took a few seconds for Marcato — amid laughter — to translate what that means.

They stick it in the freezer compartment of a small refrigerator.

“We have limited means here,” she said, not shy to admit funding is a struggle. “We do what we can.”

What they really need is a stand-up full freezer to properly care for some of the items as they come in.

“We’re working with very little to do a lot,” Marcato said.

Sometimes the treasures end up at the society in a spur-of-the-moment situation. As an example, a woman recently donated Civil War encyclopedias and happened to ask if they also wanted an “old dress” she had in her truck.

It was on its way to be tossed out, or more specifically heading to a second-hand charity thrift store.

It turned out to be made from Dan River Inc. fabric when the company was celebrating its centennial in 1969. Dan River gave the fabric to home economics classes at George Washington High School.

Students then produced the garments. In this case, the brown dress featured tobacco leaves and the dates 1869 and 1969.

The society previously had a sampling of the fabric. They even had paperwork of the centennial.

Now they have a finished product.

“Obviously the things people don’t think would be historically important, really are,” Scott said of this find.

Paul Gentry, the resident baseball historian for the society, showed rare baseball cards that are part of the tobacco-textile collection.

Printed from 1909 to 1911, the series came in packages of cigarettes from about 16 companies.

Ty Cobb’s — “Probably one of the greatest baseball players,” Gentry said — is one of the 730 or so cards in the collection. Cobb used to come to Danville to watch the Leafs play.

At one time, the baseball collection had more than 2,000 cards. It dwindled because the items likely weren’t stored in secured locations over the last three decades.

“We don’t have a value on it, because to us, it’s priceless,” Marcato said when asked how much money the collection could fetch today.

The collection is now stored off-site in a safe-deposit box.

For other things, the society recently received a fire safe from the Danville Police Department. Estimated to be about 100 years old, they believe it was original to the Municipal Building downtown.

It’s been rekeyed with a new lock and is ready to store some of the more precious items.

Tobacco collection

“It’s one of a kind,” Marcato said of the items in the full National Tobacco-Textile Museum. “The material that was sent in, and much of it remains, it’s just … you can’t find this stuff anywhere.”

She called Myers “an amazing man” who called his buddies in the tobacco business and said “send us your stuff” when he was starting the museum.

“This will be the only museum of its kind,” she said. “Because most places that collect tobacco history are very specific about what they collect.”

The archive office where the historical society’s items are housed is a climate and humidity controlled space. The rest of the area is nothing more than an open warehouse with only a floor fan here or there to provide relief from a scorching summer day.

The society would like to renovate the whole area and open it up as an exhibition space for education.

“This is just a sampling of what you’re going to see here,” Marcato explained of a display showcasing some of the tobacco artifacts.

“We don’t just have Danville, we have everything,” she said.

And it’s still coming.

With about 20% of the collection in-hand, whenever anything new comes in, it heads to Joe Scott.

“Welcome to the tent,” he said, of what Marcato called the group’s “CSI lab.”

Scott showed some of the items that haven’t stood the test of time.

“These have suffered a lot of damage,” he said, pointing out disintegrating cigarette packs mounted on wooden trays. “These are 1880s, somewhere around that.”

Before coming to the tent they stop in the freezer — the thing Foster called the “cold storage unit” — to kill any insects that may be lurking.

There’s not a complete inventory of the artifacts of the tobacco-textile museum, but there are some photos and details compiled about 10 years ago.

Scott documents everything that comes in and finds a spot for the new additions. He’s a bit of an expert when it comes to making things fit just right, ever in a tight space.

Just viewing the thousands of packages is a showcase to marketing efforts.

Before the health hazards of tobacco use were widely known, cigarette packaging played a major role in advertising.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Marcato said. “It’s amazing, just the advertisement and the mechanism on these things.”

The display showed one package advertising Adlai Stevenson for president. Another one was for “Real-Kill” a product that “really kills bugs fast.”

Textile

On the textile side of things, the society has nearly every piece of paperwork from Dan River, the company synonymous with Danville.

“You name it, and it’s in there,” Marcato said, motioning to dozens of boxes.In those cardboard containers are everything from pay stubs, accident reports and details on company picnics.

Right now, it doesn’t serve much good being in paper format. The overreaching goal is to convert it into a digital form so it can be available for research, especially from a genealogy perspective.

“We have every blueprint and schematic for every Dan River site in North America,” Foster explained, including one for a proposed project in 1923 that never got off the ground.

Scott carefully pulled out a blueprint that would have expanded Schoolfield Village, the area of Danville now seeing casino construction.

“For whatever reason, they didn’t do it,” Marcato said.

Scott easily picked out current landmarks on the oversized paper, pointing to Memorial Drive and Bishop Avenue.

A couple of hundred of homes were eyed there, along with a children’s playground.

“We haven’t even begun to go through it yet,” Marcato interjected of all of the textile items. “There’s thousands and thousands of pieces.”

Marcato recently stumbled upon a Dan River find outside of the tobacco-textile museum.Originally just wanting it as a table, Marcato asked for a metal cabinet when the police department was clearing out the old Dan River Inc. Executive Building to use as its new headquarters.

In fact, just about all of the shelves and furniture at the Danville Historical Society are salvaged from somewhere or another.

“All of the things we’ve come across here, it’s a lot to absorb everyday,” said Scott of his work.

But now having a staff means office hours are available for the public.

“So since that’s happened, it’s amazing the people that randomly drop by” and donate since they know they are open, Foster said.In fact, just that happened on a recent visit. It was a woman who had a gauge from Dan River that Foster spotted in a Facebook post.

After receiving the donation, Foster was obliged to take her on a very mini tour of showcased items in the archival room.

But sometimes they get calls for things that could be a better fit elsewhere. Recently, Marcato talked to someone from Chatham who wanted to donate a Maytag appliance.

While she would have loved to taken the item, it seemed more at home with a Pittsylvania County group. So, she made the connections and the delivery happened there.

“I’m a big believer in everybody wins,” she said.

Photos: Danville Historical Society continues to unearth history