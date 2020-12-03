Holiday collection drives in Danville and Pittsylvania County take on a new look because of COVID-19 pandemic

After throwing a wrench into traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely also to change how people give and receive community help during the winter holidays in December.

Although there might be fewer volunteers to distribute toys or coats this year, a decision made by some agencies out of an abundance of caution, there might also be an increased need for holiday-time donations.

As the pandemic stretches into its ninth month, some people are still feeling its effects worse than others.

“We cannot keep up with the phone calls,” said Toni Elmore-Jones, a social worker with The Salvation Army of Danville. “The need is still there. We can’t keep up with the calls. The need is great still. There’s still a lot of people trying to decide between buying Christmas gifts or paying utility bills or paying rent.”

Elmore-Jones said the annual Angel Tree program will continue this year—a tree is already up at Danville’s Sam’s Club with wish lists from local children—but the staff is having to find a new way to dole out all of the presents that come in. Families will pick up gifts for their children in a drive-thru distribution on Dec. 16. Elmore-Jones said The Salvation Army is requesting that donations be dropped off by Dec. 11 but no later than Dec. 14.