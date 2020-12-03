Holiday collection drives in Danville and Pittsylvania County take on a new look because of COVID-19 pandemic

After throwing a wrench into traditional Thanksgiving gatherings, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely also to change how people give and receive community help during the winter holidays in December.
Although there might be fewer volunteers to distribute toys or coats this year, a decision made by some agencies out of an abundance of caution, there might also be an increased need for holiday-time donations.
As the pandemic stretches into its ninth month, some people are still feeling its effects worse than others.
“We cannot keep up with the phone calls,” said Toni Elmore-Jones, a social worker with The Salvation Army of Danville. “The need is still there. We can’t keep up with the calls. The need is great still. There’s still a lot of people trying to decide between buying Christmas gifts or paying utility bills or paying rent.”
Elmore-Jones said the annual Angel Tree program will continue this year—a tree is already up at Danville’s Sam’s Club with wish lists from local children—but the staff is having to find a new way to dole out all of the presents that come in. Families will pick up gifts for their children in a drive-thru distribution on Dec. 16. Elmore-Jones said The Salvation Army is requesting that donations be dropped off by Dec. 11 but no later than Dec. 14.
“We’re having to let the toys that come in sit a couple of days before we’re able to touch them and move them around,” she said.
The Salvation Army is located at 123 Henry St. in Danville.
Digital kettles
Fundraising during a pandemic has also gone digital at The Salvation Army, giving volunteers the option to arrange for a virtual red kettle that friends and family can donate to online.
“Some of those who want to donate, but they're staying in and they don’t want to go out, we have a lot of people who prefer to do everything online,” Elmore-Jones said.
After Christmas, The Salvation Army is also planning a coat drive that will help distribute new or lightly used winter coats to those in need of one. Elmore-Jones said those are best to be dropped off in January because of a lack of storage space in December, and it’s best if the coats are cleaned beforehand.
DPD's drive
The Danville Police Department will coordinate its annual toy drive in December, as well.
The department participated during the week of Thanksgiving in Operation Turkey Giveaway, which distributed holiday food items to families in needs. The event was a collaboration among the Danville Police Department, the Danville Sheriff's Office, Piedmont Access To Health Services (PATHS), Haven of the Dan River Region and other community entities.
Ashtyn Foddrell, the community relations liaison for the police department, said a community partner has donated a great deal of toys, but donations can still be made at 427 Patton St. in Danville.
“We have gotten a ton of toys donated that we will be giving out in the community to people of need,” she said.
Foddrell said some details of the toy drive, including a distribution date, are to be determined. But a significant difference from previous years is that the department is only asking for new toys — a stipulation made as a COVID-19 precaution.
“This year we’re only focused on new toys that are already packaged so we’re not having to worry about passing things from one person to the next family,” Foddrell said.
Toys should be unwrapped when dropped off for Foddrell or Sylvia Brooks.
Feeding the hungry
Emily Holder, the assistant director of God’s Storehouse, said the food bank located at 750 Memorial Drive in Danville has already organized all of its large food drives for the year. The focus now is working to serve as many people as possible.
“We’re typically busy this time of year serving our customers, so it’s not really a time that we host a lot of food drives,” Holder said.
Holder said the food bank saw an increase in visitors around Thanksgiving and anticipates a similar need in the weeks leading up to Christmas. She added that an increase in need could also be because of children being at home more during virtual learning and, soon, during their winter breaks.
“We are busier serving more families,” Holder said. “Larger families with kids not in physical school, they’re eating more of the groceries that their parents or guardians bought, so we are seeing an increase.”
Colder weather can also play a part in determining a family’s need, Holder said. As heating and utility bills increase, some money typically for groceries has to be “rerouted” to pay those bills.
“That puts another strain on what is already a limited income,” she said.
Fundraising tree
God’s Storehouse is participating in the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research’s Trees for a Cause program — during which community organizations decorate a tree and receive votes from the public to determine the winner of a $2,000 donation. The voting is being done through Facebook this year, and organizations garner votes through likes on the tree’s photo. Voting closes on Dec. 18.
The God’s Storehouse submission includes boxes of food stacked in a triangle, like a Christmas tree, and decorated with festive garlands and bows.
“It’s a really fun and creative way for us to be a little bit more publicly visible and get more support,” Holder said.
Holder said people can further support the food bank by making monetary donations, volunteering their time to help distribute food or holding food drives of their own for non-perishable items.
For part of this year, God’s Storehouse no longer allowed guests into the facility to receive their box of food, but that restriction has since been lifted. Now, one person from each family can come inside the building while wearing a mask. Only eight visitors are allowed in the building at one time.
“I think the measures we have in place would prevent any kind of spread happening in our facility,” Holder said.
