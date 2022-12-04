Holiday tour takes a new look at the Old West End in Danville

Ann Sylves chuckles when she remembers a visitor’s comment to her while riding through Danville’s Old West End and seeing dilapidated historic homes.

“Tear that baby down!” her friend said.

Being a wise person and organizer of the 49th Holiday Tour, Sylves saw beyond the peeling paint and broken windows and knew that preservation, not demolition, was the solution for neglected properties.

Subsequently, she and a nine-member committee decided that A New Look at the Old West End should be the theme for the annual tour of homes, businesses and churches presented by the Friends of the Old West End on Saturday.

Preservation and renovation, however, don’t happen quickly like they do on reality TV.

Green Street homeowner Bryan Hale has experience in both areas and can dispel that myth. The former executive producer of the reality TV show, “The Real Housewives” of Atlanta, and California native elaborates, “The city has done a great job of stabilizing these old houses, but there are lots of little jobs on the inside, like stripping paint, that take time.”

Renovation of his 1877 house has passed the one-year mark, but Hale is not discouraged.

“I’m bringing it back to life after it was vacant for 30 years,” he said. “A new family will be able to live here and then the house can start a new chapter for itself.”

Looking at the unfinished work surrounding him, Bryan wants to remind visitors, “It’s still a work in progress, but you will be able to see the potential.”

Almost within walking distance of Hale’s house is “The Mansion on Main” at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street, where tour takers will see a newly renovated Airbnb owned by Michael and Ramona Woods.

Michael Woods explains why they chose to buy and renovate here.

“Danville is on the cusp,” he said. “We look for opportunity before it arrives and invest in it. We wanted to bring a vibrant energy to the city by making this mansion come to life in a short amount of time without sacrificing excellence.”

Visitors will see how that mission has been accomplished the minute they walk through the front door of this historic home. The 1881 mansion’s main and lower levels will be on tour in addition to the gardens.

At each of the eleven stops of the self-guided tour, docents will point out interesting architectural features and historical artifacts, encouraging visitors to take a fresh look at the Old West End.

The 49th Holiday Tour is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. To learn more, visit Friends of the Old West End on Facebook or call 434-709-8398 or 610-787-1314.

Other stops on the self-guided tour include an Airbnb in a sixplex on Jefferson Avenue, two homes on Chestnut Street, another house on Green Street, the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, a store in Five Forks, the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History and the Langhorne House Museum.

Advance tickets are $20 per person and are available at Karen’s Hallmark, Ginger Bread House, Rippe’s, Vintages by the Dan and eventbrite.com. Tickets the day of the Holiday Tour are $25 and are available at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History and the Langhorne House Museum.

All profits will benefit the Friends of the Old West End projects.

The Old West End neighborhood includes Broad, Chambers, Chestnut, Green, Grove, Holbrook, Jefferson, Main, Pine, Ross, Sutherlin and West Main streets.