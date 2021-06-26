HomeTrust bank to fold operations in Martinsville and Danville in September

HomeTrust Bancshares announced this month plans to improve profitability that will include closing nine bank branches including the one in Martinsville and two in Danville.
The day after the announcement, certified letters went out to customers with accounts at the affected banks notifying them of plans to close and cease operations effective at 5 p.m. Sept. 16.
For customers in Martinsville and Danville, the letter informs them that if they wish to visit the bank in person, the closest location will be their Eden Main Branch at 106 S. Van Buren Road in Eden, N.C.
“We believe these strategic initiatives, along with the continued maturity of our diversified lines of business, will move us forward in achieving higher profitability and creating additional shareholder value in the near term,” said Dana Stonestreet, chair, president and chief executive officer.
The nine closures will occur in North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia and represent 22% of the bank’s total branch footprint.
The branch at 8 Lester St. in Martinsville is assessed at $394,400, and in Danville the branch at 3205 Riverside Drive is assessed at $354,400 and the branch at 2420 N. Main Street at $259,500 according to each city’s geographic information system.
The release from HomeTrust stated the closures are expected to save the bank $3.2 million in annual expenses but did not say what they intended to do with the properties.
The bank expects to record a total pretax charge of approximately $1.5 million for costs associated with impacted employees, impairment of an operating lease asset, the write-down of branch facilities and other net costs during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, the release stated.
In the letter sent to customers of the affected branches, those with a safe deposit box are asked to visit their branches before Sept. 3 to close their boxes and move their items elsewhere.
If you have a safe deposit box but do not have anything in it, the letter asks that you return the keys to your local branch and sign a closure form.
If you have lost your key, you are asked to call your branch and arrange for an appointment to open your box. You will need photo identification to do this, and there will be no charge for lost keys. If you choose to move your box to another HomeTrust branch, the bank will extend a year of free rental.
As for all customers of the affected branches, the release says that the bank expects to service customers of the closed branches through its remaining network of 32 branches and digital banking services.
