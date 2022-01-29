Hospitalizations up 16% in a week as Sovah Health-Danville operates near capacity

Sovah Health is treating more COVID-19 patients this week despite a slight decline in the overall infection rate in Danville and Pittsylvania County, exasperating an already strained health care system operating at capacity.

On Friday, the there were 70 people undergoing treatment for COVID-19 across facilities in Danville and Martinsville, a 16% jump in a week and nearing the all-time high of 75 patients in mid-January last year.

A pause on elective and non-emergent procedures — originally planned for 14 days — will enter a fourth week Monday after officials evaluated the current capacity at the Danville campus, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, told the Register & Bee on Friday.

"As we have shared before, hospital capacity is fluid and changes rapidly," she said, referencing an ongoing increase in emergency room visits. Sovah Health-Danville continues "to operate at or near the top of capacity," she said.

Sometimes this means the facility goes on what's known as diversion, a situation first brought to light during the delta wave of the pandemic. This means a hospital isn't able to accept any patients for admission, however they will care for emergency situations and try to stabilize a patient.

Gunn-Nolan stressed this shouldn't be a sign for residents to avoid coming to the hospital if they need critical care.

"We implore our patients: do not delay emergency care," she wrote in an email Friday. "Community members experiencing a medical emergency should still call 9-1-1 or always go to their nearest emergency room."

However, if a situation isn't life-threatening, the hospital asks individuals to go to an urgent care clinic or a primary care providers. This will allow the ER staff to "focus on the most critical needs," she said.

In one week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District added 1,200 new cases of COVID-19, data from the Virginia Department of Health shows. While slightly down from a week ago, the figures only account for cases officially reported to the health department. At-home test kit results often aren't known to the health department.

A dip suggests the peak of the omicron wave may have past, but it also shows daily cases are still 42% higher now than during the 2021 wave before vaccines were readily available to the public.

In Pittsylvania County, more than half of the people who take a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. Known as the positivity rate, it's a way health experts gauge the pandemic's impact on the local community. At 53%, the county's rate is among the highest in the nearly three-year-long pandemic.

Danville's figure — 45% — also is at record levels. By comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views a figure above 5% to indicate the virus is spreading uncontrolled in a community.

"Wearing face masks properly and socially distancing are important to reducing the spread of the virus," Heather Conner, a COVID-19 District Epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said. "This variant is highly infectious, so it is not possible to say one particular variable is causing the spread and surge in cases."

Because of the extreme number of cases, the Virginia Department of Health has ceased contact tracing individual cases. That practice involves getting a list of close contacts from someone who's tested positive for COVID-19 and alerting those people they've been exposed to the virus.

Instead, health officials will focus on outbreaks and infections in high-risk settings.

The omicron variant accounts for nearly all of new cases, health officials report, and the altered version of the novel coronavirus appears to cause less severe illnesses on average compared to earlier strains.

Outbreaks

Two new outbreaks at long-term care facilities emerged in Friday's update from the health department, but local officials stress the cases are milder in the current wave.

An outbreak at Piney Forest Health and Rehabilitation Center reported Jan. 20 has infected 26 people. A dozen cases are related to an outbreak reported to health officials Jan. 11 at Chatham Health and Rehabilitation Center.

"Reports appear to present a milder clinical picture than we've seen in past outbreaks," Chris M. Andrews, the senior epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee. "We're currently receiving few reports of severe illness."

Thanks in part to high vaccination — and booster — rates among facility employees and residents, the rate of hospitalization is "much lower" compared to the delta wave, Conner said.

Some residents, although testing positive for COVID-19, show no symptoms.

In all, six new outbreaks with 345 cases were added in the last week. Two of those were in congregate settings, a catch-all category that includes everything from businesses to community events. The figure marks the highest weekly jump in outbreak cases for the district.

"The information on the outbreak dashboard is all that we can provide," Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee when seeking more information on the outbreaks.

Deaths

Three new deaths were recorded this week in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, but the fatalities likely occurred at least weeks ago. That's because the health department uses a strict process to verify a death was caused by COVID-19.

The new deaths — one woman and two men — involved a person in his or her 50s and two people in their 70s.

Deaths are known as a lagging indicator in the pandemic. At total of 363 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first local fatality was reported in March 2020.

Vaccinations

"Vaccination remains the key strategy to avoiding/minimizing illness or its serious consequences," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, the director of the local health district.

However, only half of residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County are considered fully vaccinated and only about 1-in-5 have received a booster shot, something health experts urge for an added layer of protection in the omicron wave.

The threat of winter weather canceled a vaccination clinic planned Saturday at Gibson Elementary School. That event will now happen from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at Schoolfield Elementary School.

These clinics provide first, second and booster doses free for residents. Shots are available for anyone 5 and older, however a parent or guardian must be with those under 18.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appoints also may be made at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.