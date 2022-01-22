Hospitalizations up again at Sovah Health-Danville, extending pause on elective procedures

With an increase in COVID-19 patients and few intensive care unit beds open, Sovah Health-Danville is extending its pause on elective surgeries as an overall virus fatigue lingers as a major pandemic struggle.

On Friday, the health system was treating more than 60 people for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus across campuses in Danville and Martinsville, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer, told the Register & Bee.

That's up from just shy of 50 patients last week.

A New York Times database — based on information from the Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 13 — showed zero ICU beds available in Danville.

"As we have shared before, hospital capacity is fluid and changes rapidly," Gunn-Nolan said Friday. "Currently our ICUs continue to operate at or near the top of capacity."

The increase in patients forced Sovah Health to place a two-week pause on elective, non-emergent procedures. Officials have looked over the current situation and decided to continue that pause in Danville.

However, the Martinsville facility will resume elective outpatient procedures Monday, Gunn-Nolan said, but elective cases will still be on hold there.

COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County appeared to drop earlier this week at the same time a winter storm hit the state. It's likely the infections didn't stop, but the detection did since many testing sites and doctor offices were closed.

The spike quickly rebounded.

By Friday, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined recorded 258 new reports of COVID-19. That brings the seven-day rolling average to about 200. By comparison, there were about 120 daily cases reported in the peak of last year's surge.

Sunday's winter storm and lingering impacts forced the Virginia Department of Health to cancel both testing and vaccination events across the state, Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee.

The weather is just one of the challenges health experts are enduring.

"We continue to battle pandemic fatigue," she explained. "It’s still important for people to practice their mitigation methods and take precautions as necessary."

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee earlier this month he's noticed a drop in local residents wearing masks and staying distanced in stores and business.

"It's not over yet," he said, noting people are treating the pandemic as if it is.

Last week's storm likely limited residents' ability to interact with others and in turn could "possibly limit the spread of the virus." But a temporary pause to social situations isn't nearly as important as vaccinations in addition to practicing the three Ws: "wash your hands, wear a mask and watch your distance," Crawford said.

Vaccinations

There's no "magic timeframe" for when the omicron wave will subside locally. Just like any other surge, human behavior is the main factor in the outcome.

"That’s why it’s important for people to get vaccinated and boosted when eligible," she explained. "Vaccination remains a critical tool to prevent and counter the pandemic."

It's still possible to catch COVID-19 even if an individual is vaccinated and boosted, but the impacts are far less severe. Unvaccinated residents have a greater risk of hospitalization and death.

Vaccination figures for Danville and Pittsylvania County haven't shifted upward in the omicron wave, according to the health department. Only about half of residents are fully vaccinated and about 20% have received a booster dose.

Children are the least vaccinated demographic in the region. Only about 6% of 5- to 11-year-olds are fully vaccinated in Danville and Pittsylvania County. In the next age group — 12-15 — only 31% have received the proper doses of shots.

The health department is redoubling efforts to reach people of all ages who still haven't been vaccinated even amid the weather battle.

"We are exploring additional partnerships with community organizations to help achieve this," Crawford explained.

A clinic planned Saturday at Schoolfield Elementary School was canceled over weather concerns, the health department announced Friday. Another one is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 29 at Gibson Elementary School. Schoolfield's next vaccine event is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 12.

These clinics provide first, second and booster doses for free. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments may be made at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.

Hospitals

The staffing struggle for Sovah Health — and most hospitals around the country — continues. It's worsened by people coming to the emergency room wanting a COVID-19 test or who are experiencing only a minor illness.

"We would like to remind the public that if an individual’s condition is less severe and not life-threatening, we recommend they consider seeking care and treatment at an urgent care clinic or their primary care provider’s office so ER staff can focus on the most critical needs," Gunn-Nolan told the Register & Bee."

The emergency room also isn't a testing site. Even with stressed testing system, residents should go to pharmacies and urgent care facilites to get a COVID-19 test instead of heading for the hopsital.

"It’s critical that we reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies, so if you’re seeking a COVID test and it is not an emergency, please utilize our community testing events or testing at one of our retail pharmacy partners," Crawford said.

The ultimate advice for people who have symptoms that aren't life-threatening or have been exposed to COVID-19 to simply stay home.

"It will go a long way towards helping to limit exposure and stop the spread of the virus," Crawford said.

The strength and perseverance of health care workers still on the job entering a third pandemic year amazes Gunn-Nolan the most.

"We are so grateful for our employees and physicians for their continued dedication to our patients," she said. "We all have a role to play in ensuring that our community remains healthy and that everyone here has access to the care they need, and our staff is counting on the public to do their part.

