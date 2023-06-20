Building a new home in a post-pandemic world is anything but fast and easy.

But Danville-based God’s Pit Crew has it down to a science.

In fact, volunteers set out June 11 heading to Nunnelly, Tennessee, to construct a home for a family who lost everything in August 2021’s disastrous flooding.

Come Friday, God’s Pit Crew plans to reveal the move-in ready house.

“Our hearts were broken for everyone in Tennessee when they were affected by the devastating flooding two summers ago,” Randy Johnson, president and founder of God’s Pit Crew, said in a statement. “We want the people to know that they have not been forgotten, and that hope and help are still out there for them.”

The Ellis family will receive a fully furnished home nearly two years after they lost their house, vehicles, tools and lawn equipment in the flooding.

“Very little was salvaged,” Vickie Ellis said in a news release recounting the impact the flood had on her family. “We lost everything we have ever worked toward that day.”

Crews with God’s Pit Crew deploy to areas hard hit by Mother Nature’s wrath to help survivors. They often take tractor-trailer loads of supplies including their trademark Blessing Buckets, a 5-gallon pail packed with non-perishable food, hygiene items, first-aid, a Bible and a handwritten and encouraging note.

After a flood, they help to clean out homes. If a tornado strikes, they are there to help residents clear away debris. The goal is to bring aid and relief amid utter devastation.

Sometimes they identify a family — with help of local organizations — and give the ultimate gift: a new house.

The most recent two-week home building blitz is possible because of the months of planning and thousands of volunteers who know how to get the job done.

The Ellis family’s new home started in God’s Pit Crew’s warehouse in Danville. That’s where homes are fully framed, taken apart and put on haulers, Carly Brashears, a spokesperson for the organization, explained to the Register & Bee.

Each piece is numbered for quick reassembly on-site.

“Materials are ordered at the earliest possible moment from local organizations near the build site, and then delivered to the build site once GPC teams are on ground,” Brashears said when asked if construction delays hinder the group’s efforts.

When it comes to permits, construction coordinator Warren Johnson oversees that process. As soon as God’s Pit Crew decides to build a home, he springs into action to start getting the needed permits.

Sometimes it’s as easy as walking into an office and coming out minutes later with all of the appropriate paperwork.

Other times it’s not as fast. But it still gets done.

“God’s Pit Crew team members go to the build site months in advance to meet with inspectors and local officials to make sure that the project can progress as fast as possible,” Brashears explained.

A small army — more than 1,000 — of volunteers are skilled craftsmen in things like plumbing, electrical and painting. That’s how the final touches can go together in just a few hours.

“These volunteers, they just amaze me on every single trip that we do,” Warren Johnson said. “They just do what it takes to make these projects happen.”

It also goes without saying that a faith-based organization also relies heavily on the power of prayer to pull off the quick turnaround.

On June 11, the local crew pulled out of Danville with all of the needed supplies. In a matter of days, the foundation was laid and walls started going up.

A few days ago, the drywall was being applied.

This makes the second home the Danville disaster relief organization has built this year. Two more are planned later in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

“Thank you to everyone who helps us in providing hope, healing, and restoration to hurting people in their times of need,” Johnson said. “Projects like this wouldn’t be possible if it weren’t for our wonderful volunteers, donors and supporters.”

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeb Burton, of nearby Halifax County, and his father, Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, are scheduled to lend a helping hand this week ahead of weekend racing at Nashville Superspeedway.