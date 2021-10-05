Huge, aged magnolia tree taken down in front of The Wednesday Club in Danville

However much elderly, stately trees are revered in the South, the magnolia tree in front of The Wednesday Club had to come down.

With roots ripping apart a brick wall and a granite cornerstone, the tree was the subject of a hard decision discussed throughout many years.

“Removing the tree has long been a source of discussion,” said Patsi Compton, a member of the board of governors of the club. “But after much debate regarding the damage the tree is doing to the building and the liability issues [about] the brick wall surrounding the tree, it was finally been resolved that the tree and wall had to come down.

“The board feels that some sort of explanation to our members and to the general public is warranted.”

The tree at 1002 Main Street was removed at the end of September.

The sticking point with some members questioning the removal of the tree was a note to the builders in 1970 when the present Williamsburg-style building was constructed that “not one leaf of the tree was to be harmed in the construction.”

The Wednesday Club purchased the original brick Victorian house on the property in 1922. It was the former home of Walter J. Westbrook and his family.