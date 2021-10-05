Huge, aged magnolia tree taken down in front of The Wednesday Club in Danville

However much elderly, stately trees are revered in the South, the magnolia tree in front of The Wednesday Club had to come down.
With roots ripping apart a brick wall and a granite cornerstone, the tree was the subject of a hard decision discussed throughout many years.
“Removing the tree has long been a source of discussion,” said Patsi Compton, a member of the board of governors of the club. “But after much debate regarding the damage the tree is doing to the building and the liability issues [about] the brick wall surrounding the tree, it was finally been resolved that the tree and wall had to come down.
“The board feels that some sort of explanation to our members and to the general public is warranted.”
The tree at 1002 Main Street was removed at the end of September.
The sticking point with some members questioning the removal of the tree was a note to the builders in 1970 when the present Williamsburg-style building was constructed that “not one leaf of the tree was to be harmed in the construction.”
The Wednesday Club purchased the original brick Victorian house on the property in 1922. It was the former home of Walter J. Westbrook and his family.
The tree was present at that time and can be seen in a photo of the house taken for the 1947-48 club yearbook, according to Clara Fountain, the organization’s archivist.
Through the years as the removal was discussed, the directive in the 1970 construction contract was often brought up.
“The only objections to the removal have come from people standing by the 1970 comment,” said Fountain.
The damage
In the end, the tree decided its own fate.
“No one could foresee what kind of spread the roots would have,” Compton said.
Katie Holley Petrick, the grounds chairman, said the removal was inevitable.
“I am a gardener and hate to see a tree coming down, but when I saw what was happening, we had no choice,” she said. “It was either the tree or the building.”
Compton said considerations were not only the damage the roots were causing, but also the club’s liability if someone were injured by the crumbling brick wall.
She also pointed out rust stains that appear on the carpet inside, which is suspected to be from the moisture of the tree roots under the concrete foundation.
Permission
Since the property is located within the boundaries of the Old West End National Historic District, the removal of the wall had to be granted a certificate of appropriateness from the Commission for Architectural Review. No permission was needed to remove the tree itself.
The certificate was granted with certain specifications, according to a news release by The Wednesday Club: “The property ... was unanimously granted a Certificate ... to remove the wall provided that we keep the cornerstones and the granite between them in the current location adjacent to the Main Street sidewalk.
“The granite that is on top of the wall that runs parallel to Holbrook Street must be retained. Once the wall is removed, this granite must be placed on the ground on our property line running parallel to Holbrook Street.”
The Wednesday Club has permission to have the cornerstones and granite reset.
With the tree gone and the massive roots removed, the area will be leveled and seeded. But no tree will be planted to replace the magnolia tree that reached the end of its long life.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.