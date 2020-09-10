Human remains found in car, Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office reports

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office discovered a car with human remains on Wednesday, authorities reported late Thursday evening.

"At this time the human remains have been sent to the medical examiners office for identification as well as cause and manner of death," Devin Taylor, an investigator with the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

The release did not specify where the vehicle was located or offer any other details.

However, the AWARE Foundation, a nonprofit that works with missing persons cases, posted on social media the body of a missing Pittsylvania County man was found Wednesday.

"It is with great sadness we must inform the public that Zachary Pruitt's remains were found yesterday," a tweet from the foundation read Thursday. "His remains are with the state medical examiner. At this time the family has more questions than they do answers."

Pruitt, a resident of Pittsylvania County, was reported missing in late July. He was last seen at Frank’s restaurant in Tightsqueeze, the sheriff's office previously reported, and usually drove a green 2006 Pontiac G6.